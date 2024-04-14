2024 FOXBOROUGH SUPERCROSS, RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

As the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season draws closer to its climax, the race for the championship is closer than ever. There is now a tie for the point lead between Cooper Webb and Jett Lawrence. This comes after a start-to-finish win in the 450 main event from Webb. It was always a tight battle up front, though, first with Ken Roczen breathing down Webb’s neck, then Chase Sexton. In the meantime, both Jett Lawrence and Eli Tomac were faced with terrible starts. Jett still managed to catch up to fifth overall, with Tomac in sixth. In the 250 class, it was another flag-to-flag victory, this time coming from Haiden Deegan. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
450 MAIN EVENT
1 Cooper Webb
2 Chase Sexton
3 Ken Roczen
4 Jason Anderson
5 Jett Lawrence
6 Eli Tomac
7 Hunter Lawrence
8 Justin Cooper
9 Justin Hill
10 Malcolm Stewart
11 Justin Barcia
12 Benny Bloss
13 Colt Nichols
14 Mitchell Harrison
15 Adam Cianciarulo
16 Cade Clason
17 Kyle Chisholm
18 Jeremy Hand
19 Jerry Robin
20 Ty Masterpool
21 Shane McElrath
22 Devin Simonson
450 POINTS
1 Jett Lawrence 261
2 Cooper Webb 261
3 Chase Sexton 246
4 Eli Tomac 231
5 Ken Roczen 222
6 Jason Anderson 206
7 Aaron Plessinger 198
8 Justin Cooper 161
9 Justin Barcia 149
10 Hunter Lawrence 148
11 Malcolm Stewart 142
12 Dylan Ferrandis 107
13 Shane McElrath 104
14 Adam Cianciarulo 70
15 Benny Bloss 70
16 Kyle Chisholm 54
17 Justin Hill 47
18 Dean Wilson 46
19 Jorge Prado 45
20 Christian Craig 39
250 EAST MAIN EVENT
1 Haiden Deegan
2 Cameron Mcadoo
3 Tom Vialle
4 Pierce Brown
5 Max Anstie
6 Coty Schock
7 Daxton Bennick
8 Jalek Swoll
9 Marshal Weltin
10 Henry Miller
11 Nicholas Romano
12 Chance Hymas
13 Preston Boespflug
14 Trevor Colip
15 Casey Cochran
16 Bryce Shelly
17 Gage Linville
18 Luca Marsalisi
19 Vinny Luhovey
20 Logan Leitzel
21 Thomas Welch
22 Seth Hammaker
250 EAST POINTS
1 Cameron Mcadoo 120
2 Tom Vialle 116
3 Haiden Deegan 107
4 Pierce Brown 105
5 Coty Schock 95
6 Daxton Bennick 86
7 Max Anstie 79
8 Seth Hammaker 72
9 Jalek Swoll 72
10 Chance Hymas 70
11 Henry Miller 70
12 Marshal Weltin 66
13 Nicholas Romano 54
14 Jeremy Martin 42
15 Austin Forkner 27
16 Guillem Farres 27
17 Gage Linville 27
18 Preston Boespflug 26
19 Trevor Colip 23
20 Bryton Carroll 17
