TRIUMPH TF250X MOTOCROSS BIKE: FIRST RIDE VIDEO

The Triumph TF250X has been released and will be arriving in dealerships soon. We got the opportunity to ride the bike for the first time at Gatorback MX Park in Alachua, in Florida and came away impressed. It seems that Triumph took the project very seriously and did all the right things to make their entrance into the motocross world a successful one. The motor is a fast screamer and the whole package is light and easy to throw around. Join Mark Tilley as he hits the rev limiter and learns more about the TF250X.

SPECIFICATIONS MSRP: $9995 ENGINE & TRANSMISSION Type Single Cylinder 4-Stroke DOHC Capacity 249.95 cc Bore 78 mm Stroke 52.3 mm Compression 14.4 System Dell’Orto EFI Exhaust Single Silencer Final Drive 13/48 Clutch Wet Multi-Plate Belleville Spring Gearbox 5 Speed CHASSIS Frame Aluminium, Spine Swingarm Aluminium Fabrication Front Wheel 21″ x 1.6″ Rear Wheel 19″ x 1.85″ Front Tire 80/100 – 21 Rear Tire 100/90 – 19 Front Suspension KYB 48mm Coil Spring Fork, Compression/Rebound Adjustment, 310mm Travel Rear Suspension KYB Coil, Compression Adjustment (H and L Speed), Rebound Adjustment, 305mm Travel Front Brakes Brembo Twin 24mm Piston, 260mm Disc Rear Brakes Brembo Single 26mm Piston, 220mm Disc Instrument Display and Functions Hour Meter, Multifunction Switch Cubes DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Width Handlebars 836mm Height 1270mm Seat Height 960mm Wheelbase 1492mm Rake 27.4º Trail 116mm Wet Weight 104kg Tank Capacity 7 L