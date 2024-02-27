TRIUMPH TF250X MOTOCROSS BIKE: FIRST RIDE VIDEO

The Triumph TF250X has been released and will be arriving in dealerships soon. We got the opportunity to ride the bike for the first time at Gatorback MX Park in Alachua, in Florida and came away impressed. It seems that Triumph took the project very seriously and did all the right things to make their entrance into the motocross world a successful one. The motor is a fast screamer and the whole package is light and easy to throw around. Join Mark Tilley as he hits the rev limiter and learns more about the TF250X.

SPECIFICATIONS

MSRP: $9995

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION
Type

Single Cylinder 4-Stroke DOHC
Capacity

249.95 cc
Bore

78 mm
Stroke

52.3 mm
Compression

14.4
System

Dell’Orto EFI
Exhaust

Single Silencer
Final Drive

13/48
Clutch

Wet Multi-Plate Belleville Spring
Gearbox

5 Speed
CHASSIS
Frame

Aluminium, Spine
Swingarm

Aluminium Fabrication
Front Wheel

21″ x 1.6″
Rear Wheel

19″ x 1.85″
Front Tire

80/100 – 21
Rear Tire

100/90 – 19
Front Suspension

KYB 48mm Coil Spring Fork, Compression/Rebound Adjustment, 310mm Travel
Rear Suspension

KYB Coil, Compression Adjustment (H and L Speed), Rebound Adjustment, 305mm Travel
Front Brakes

Brembo Twin 24mm Piston, 260mm Disc
Rear Brakes

Brembo Single 26mm Piston, 220mm Disc
Instrument Display and Functions

Hour Meter, Multifunction Switch Cubes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Width Handlebars

836mm
Height

1270mm
Seat Height

960mm
Wheelbase

1492mm
Rake

27.4º
Trail

116mm
Wet Weight

104kg
Tank Capacity

7 L

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

edit