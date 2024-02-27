TRIUMPH TF250X MOTOCROSS BIKE: FIRST RIDE VIDEO

The Triumph TF250X has been released and will be arriving in dealerships soon. We got the opportunity to ride the bike for the first time at Gatorback MX Park in Alachua, in Florida and came away impressed. It seems that Triumph took the project very seriously and did all the right things to make their entrance into the motocross world a successful one. The motor is a fast screamer and the whole package is light and easy to throw around. Join Mark Tilley as he hits the rev limiter and learns more about the TF250X.
SPECIFICATIONS
MSRP: $9995
|ENGINE & TRANSMISSION
|Type
|
Single Cylinder 4-Stroke DOHC
|Capacity
|
249.95 cc
|Bore
|
78 mm
|Stroke
|
52.3 mm
|Compression
|
14.4
|System
|
Dell’Orto EFI
|Exhaust
|
Single Silencer
|Final Drive
|
13/48
|Clutch
|
Wet Multi-Plate Belleville Spring
|Gearbox
|
5 Speed
|CHASSIS
|Frame
|
Aluminium, Spine
|Swingarm
|
Aluminium Fabrication
|Front Wheel
|
21″ x 1.6″
|Rear Wheel
|
19″ x 1.85″
|Front Tire
|
80/100 – 21
|Rear Tire
|
100/90 – 19
|Front Suspension
|
KYB 48mm Coil Spring Fork, Compression/Rebound Adjustment, 310mm Travel
|Rear Suspension
|
KYB Coil, Compression Adjustment (H and L Speed), Rebound Adjustment, 305mm Travel
|Front Brakes
|
Brembo Twin 24mm Piston, 260mm Disc
|Rear Brakes
|
Brembo Single 26mm Piston, 220mm Disc
|Instrument Display and Functions
|
Hour Meter, Multifunction Switch Cubes
|DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
|Width Handlebars
|
836mm
|Height
|
1270mm
|Seat Height
|
960mm
|Wheelbase
|
1492mm
|Rake
|
27.4º
|Trail
|
116mm
|Wet Weight
|
104kg
|Tank Capacity
|
7 L
