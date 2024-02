2024 KX450X TEST VIDEO

Dirt Bike Magazine tests the 2024 Kawasaki KX450X in Southern California after some good rain. The X model is very similar to the motocross model in exception to its AT81 tires, kickstand and softer valved suspension. The all new bike has a new smart phone engine tune app, new engine, new Brembo front brake system, new air box, new frame, new exhaust, and more! See what editor Mark Tilley had to say after a full day of riding tight single track and wide open west coast style terrain!