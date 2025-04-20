2025 EAST RUTHERFORD SUPERCROSS, RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Chase Sexton dominated the 450 class this weekend as the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season enters its run to the finish. Sexton walked away from the field with a flag-to-flag victory and has now cut Cooper Webb’s advantage to 9 points. Webb did what he had to do, finishing a distant second and promising to take the battle all the way to the end with three races to go. In the 250 class, Seth Hammaker took his second victory of the year and now enjoys a narrow points advantage in the 250 East Division. For extended coverage of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season click here.

450 MAIN

1. Chase Sexton (HS)

2. Cooper Webb

3. Aaron Plessinger

4. Justin Cooper

5. Dylan Ferrandis

6. Malcolm Stewart

7. Ken Roczen

8. Shane McElrath

9. Dean Wilson

10. Justin Hill

11. Joey Savatgy

12. Christian Craig

13. Colt Nichols

14. Mitchell Harrison

15. Mitchell Oldenburg

16. Kyle Chisholm

17. Freddie Noren

18. Justin Barcia

19. Benny Bloss

20. Tristan Lane

21. Jeremy Hand

22. Grant Harlan

250E MAIN

1. Seth Hammaker

2. R.J. Hampshire

3. Tom Vialle

4. Cullin Park

5. Nate Thrasher (HS)

6. Maximus Vohland

7. Austin Forkner

8. Henry Miller

9. Devin Simonson

10. Luke Neese

11. Trevor Colip

12. Izaih Clark

13. Jack Chambers

14. Bryce Shelly

15. Justin Rodbell

16. Lance Kobusch

17. Lane Shaw

18. Jack Rogers

19. Chandler Baker

20. Mark Fineis

21. Michael Hicks

22. Chance Hymas

450 HEAT ONE

1. Chase Sexton (HS)

2. Ken Roczen

3. Justin Barcia

4. Shane McElrath

5. Justin Hill

6. Mitchell Oldenburg

7. Colt Nichols

8. Kyle Chisholm

9. Benny Bloss

10. Cade Clason

11. Grant Harlan

12. Marshal Weltin

13. Scott Meshey

14. Zack Williams

15. Hunter Schlosser

16. Ricci Randanella

17. Austin Cozadd

18. Bobby Piazza

19. Justin Starling

20. Bubba Pauli

450 HEAT TWO

1. Cooper Webb

2. Justin Cooper (HS)

3. Aaron Plessinger

4. Malcolm Stewart

5. Joey Savatgy

6. Dean Wilson

7. Dylan Ferrandis

8. Christian Craig

9. Freddie Noren

10. Mitchell Harrison

11. Jeremy Hand

12. Kevin Moranz

13. Tristan Lane

14. Jared Lesher

15. Logan Karnow

16. Joan Cros

17. Logan Leitzel

18. Anthony Rodriguez

19. Cory Carsten

20. Cheyenne Harmon

250E HEAT ONE

1. Chance Hymas

2. R.J. Hampshire

3. Devin Simonson

4. Austin Forkner

5. Cullin Park

6. Mark Fineis

7. Luke Neese

8. Lance Kobusch

9. Jack Rogers

10. Collin Allen

11. Thomas Welch

12. Lane Shaw (HS)

13. Preston Taylor

14. Izaih Clark

15. Dayton Briggs

16. Vinny Luhovey

17. Cole Bradford

18. Charles Tolleson IV

19. Tony Usko

20. Ayden Shive

250E HEAT TWO

1. Nate Thrasher

2. Seth Hammaker

3. Tom Vialle

4. Maximus Vohland

5. Jack Chambers (HS)

6. Michael Hicks

7. Justin Rodbell

8. Trevor Colip

9. Chandler Baker

10. Bryce Shelly

11. Hamden Hudson

12. Crockett Myers

13. Ryder Floyd

14. Bryton Carroll

15. Gage Stine

16. Jaxen Driskell

17. Gerhard Matamoros

18. Ronnie Orres

19. James Harrington

20. Henry Miller

450 STANDINGS

1. Cooper Webb 300

2. Chase Sexton 291

3. Ken Roczen 255

4. Justin Cooper 221

5. Malcolm Stewart 220

6. Aaron Plessinger 204

7. Justin Barcia 185

8. Justin Hill 161

9. Dylan Ferrandis 152

10. Jason Anderson 151

11. Shane McElrath 150

12. Mitchell Oldenburg 110

13. Joey Savatgy 108

14. Benny Bloss 104

15. Colt Nichols 102 -5

16. Eli Tomac 80

17. Jett Lawrence 71

18. Hunter Lawrence 62

19. Kyle Chisholm 58

20. Mitchell Harrison 55

21. Christian Craig 39

22. Jerry Robin 39

23. Kevin Moranz 30

24. Freddie Noren 20

25. Justin Starling 19

250 EAST STANDINGS

1. Seth Hammaker 142

2. R.J. Hampshire 139

3. Tom Vialle 135

4. Cullin Park 109

5. Nate Thrasher 106

6. Chance Hymas 103

7. Maximus Vohland 90 -3

8. Max Anstie 78

9. Daxton Bennick 77 -5

10. Henry Miller 71

11. Austin Forkner 68

12. Carson Mumford 51

13. Hardy Munoz 45

14. Jack Chambers 43

15. Trevor Colip 43

16. Gage Linville 42

17. Levi Kitchen 39

18. Lance Kobusch 37

19. Justin Rodbell 25

20. Luke Neese 25

21. Cameron Mcadoo 20

22. Mark Fineis 20

23. Izaih Clark 18

24. Lorenzo Locurcio 14

25. Devin Simonson 13