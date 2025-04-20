2025 EAST RUTHERFORD SUPERCROSS, RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Chase Sexton dominated the 450 class this weekend as the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season enters its run to the finish. Sexton walked away from the field with a flag-to-flag victory and has now cut Cooper Webb’s advantage to 9 points. Webb did what he had to do, finishing a distant second and promising to take the battle all the way to the end with three races to go. In the 250 class, Seth Hammaker took his second victory of the year and now enjoys a narrow points advantage in the 250 East Division. For extended coverage of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season click here.
450 MAIN
1. Chase Sexton (HS)
2. Cooper Webb
3. Aaron Plessinger
4. Justin Cooper
5. Dylan Ferrandis
6. Malcolm Stewart
7. Ken Roczen
8. Shane McElrath
9. Dean Wilson
10. Justin Hill
11. Joey Savatgy
12. Christian Craig
13. Colt Nichols
14. Mitchell Harrison
15. Mitchell Oldenburg
16. Kyle Chisholm
17. Freddie Noren
18. Justin Barcia
19. Benny Bloss
20. Tristan Lane
21. Jeremy Hand
22. Grant Harlan
250E MAIN
1. Seth Hammaker
2. R.J. Hampshire
3. Tom Vialle
4. Cullin Park
5. Nate Thrasher (HS)
6. Maximus Vohland
7. Austin Forkner
8. Henry Miller
9. Devin Simonson
10. Luke Neese
11. Trevor Colip
12. Izaih Clark
13. Jack Chambers
14. Bryce Shelly
15. Justin Rodbell
16. Lance Kobusch
17. Lane Shaw
18. Jack Rogers
19. Chandler Baker
20. Mark Fineis
21. Michael Hicks
22. Chance Hymas
450 HEAT ONE
1. Chase Sexton (HS)
2. Ken Roczen
3. Justin Barcia
4. Shane McElrath
5. Justin Hill
6. Mitchell Oldenburg
7. Colt Nichols
8. Kyle Chisholm
9. Benny Bloss
10. Cade Clason
11. Grant Harlan
12. Marshal Weltin
13. Scott Meshey
14. Zack Williams
15. Hunter Schlosser
16. Ricci Randanella
17. Austin Cozadd
18. Bobby Piazza
19. Justin Starling
20. Bubba Pauli
450 HEAT TWO
1. Cooper Webb
2. Justin Cooper (HS)
3. Aaron Plessinger
4. Malcolm Stewart
5. Joey Savatgy
6. Dean Wilson
7. Dylan Ferrandis
8. Christian Craig
9. Freddie Noren
10. Mitchell Harrison
11. Jeremy Hand
12. Kevin Moranz
13. Tristan Lane
14. Jared Lesher
15. Logan Karnow
16. Joan Cros
17. Logan Leitzel
18. Anthony Rodriguez
19. Cory Carsten
20. Cheyenne Harmon
250E HEAT ONE
1. Chance Hymas
2. R.J. Hampshire
3. Devin Simonson
4. Austin Forkner
5. Cullin Park
6. Mark Fineis
7. Luke Neese
8. Lance Kobusch
9. Jack Rogers
10. Collin Allen
11. Thomas Welch
12. Lane Shaw (HS)
13. Preston Taylor
14. Izaih Clark
15. Dayton Briggs
16. Vinny Luhovey
17. Cole Bradford
18. Charles Tolleson IV
19. Tony Usko
20. Ayden Shive
250E HEAT TWO
1. Nate Thrasher
2. Seth Hammaker
3. Tom Vialle
4. Maximus Vohland
5. Jack Chambers (HS)
6. Michael Hicks
7. Justin Rodbell
8. Trevor Colip
9. Chandler Baker
10. Bryce Shelly
11. Hamden Hudson
12. Crockett Myers
13. Ryder Floyd
14. Bryton Carroll
15. Gage Stine
16. Jaxen Driskell
17. Gerhard Matamoros
18. Ronnie Orres
19. James Harrington
20. Henry Miller
450 STANDINGS
1. Cooper Webb 300
2. Chase Sexton 291
3. Ken Roczen 255
4. Justin Cooper 221
5. Malcolm Stewart 220
6. Aaron Plessinger 204
7. Justin Barcia 185
8. Justin Hill 161
9. Dylan Ferrandis 152
10. Jason Anderson 151
11. Shane McElrath 150
12. Mitchell Oldenburg 110
13. Joey Savatgy 108
14. Benny Bloss 104
15. Colt Nichols 102 -5
16. Eli Tomac 80
17. Jett Lawrence 71
18. Hunter Lawrence 62
19. Kyle Chisholm 58
20. Mitchell Harrison 55
21. Christian Craig 39
22. Jerry Robin 39
23. Kevin Moranz 30
24. Freddie Noren 20
25. Justin Starling 19
250 EAST STANDINGS
1. Seth Hammaker 142
2. R.J. Hampshire 139
3. Tom Vialle 135
4. Cullin Park 109
5. Nate Thrasher 106
6. Chance Hymas 103
7. Maximus Vohland 90 -3
8. Max Anstie 78
9. Daxton Bennick 77 -5
10. Henry Miller 71
11. Austin Forkner 68
12. Carson Mumford 51
13. Hardy Munoz 45
14. Jack Chambers 43
15. Trevor Colip 43
16. Gage Linville 42
17. Levi Kitchen 39
18. Lance Kobusch 37
19. Justin Rodbell 25
20. Luke Neese 25
21. Cameron Mcadoo 20
22. Mark Fineis 20
23. Izaih Clark 18
24. Lorenzo Locurcio 14
25. Devin Simonson 13
Comments are closed.