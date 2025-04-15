2-STROKE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP LIVESTREAM FROM GLEN HELEN // LECTRON $100 OFF ANY CARB PURCHASE

Lectron is giving $100 off any carburetor purchase. All you have to do is use promo code 2STROKESMOKE-WB.

The Wiseco 2-Stroke World Championship will, for the 3rd year in a row, be livestreamed on our YouTube Channel on April 19th starting at 11:00 am WST. The last few years, we have had well over 200,000 views to enjoy the nothing but smoke event at Glen Helen.

With Lectron being a strategic partner for the 2-Stroke National, they are offering a killer deal of $100 bucks off any Lectron carburetor purchase! Just use promo code 2STROKESMOKE-WB at checkout. Dirt Bike own Mark Tilley will be in the booth giving you the play-by-play coverage.

The entry list is heating up. Right now we have riders signed up in the Open Pro class such as offroad phenom, Dante Oliveira, Dare Demartile, Darryn Durham, Derek Drake, Robbie Wageman, Blayne Thompson and Carson Brown.

In the 125 Pasha Pro moto we have Robbie Wageman, Patrick Evans, Josh Mosiman, Sean Lipanovich and more.

The entry list for a race like this has been interesting in the past. We have had races show up like Jeremy McGrath, Ronnie Mac, Mike Alessi, Carson Brown, Trevor Stewart (who is entered to race) and Josh Grant. Below are some of the highlight racers from the past.

Ronnie Mac came out thinking he was going to blow the doors off the competition, but he said he couldn’t get the jetting right on his screaming eagle CR250.

Josh Grant raced on a Twisted Development YZ250 a few years ago.

Twitch took a break from freestyle to join the smoke revolution.

Tyler Bowers was another brave soul to race the KX500.

Mike Alessi has raced the 2-Stroke World Championship a few times.

Zach Bell raced this KX250 smoker with the number 1 plate at the 2-Stroke World Championship in 2019.

Of course, the old guy who beats most of the young guys is Mike Brown.

Sean Collier was dangerous on his KX500.

2024 2-STROKE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP LIVESTREAM