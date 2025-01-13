DAKAR, 2025, STAGE 8 RESULTS

Pablo Quintanilla is the latest rider to pull out of Dakar. He withdrew today due to a shoulder injury suffered after 133 km. Luciano Benavides and Adrien Van Beveren stopped to assist the Chilean rider and then resumed the special. After being recredited with the time spent helping their colleague, the two of them took the top two places on the day’s podium, in that order, separated by 2’08’’.

Tosha Schareina was the provisional winner of the stage prior to the time adjustment, but his third-place performance allowed him to regain 3’30’’ on Daniel Sanders. Sanders had to open the way after his victory yesterday. However, the time lost to the Honda rider will not cause the Australian leader to panic because he still sits on the cushion of an 11-minute lead, which is a fairly considerable gap with a view to the next three stages as well as perhaps being decisive for the title.

The three remaining Americans all had solid days. Ricky Brabec, however, senses that time is slipping away.

Ricky Brabec: “Today we started a bit in the back of rally GP in hopes to make a big push and claw back at the overall times. Managed a good day but still wasn’t able to get much time back, overall I’m happy with the day and the riding, happy with myself but bummed on the outcome from the first week. It’s been tough, not understanding half of what’s going on here ha ha ha. Just a few days left and anything can happen.”

Skyler Howes: “P-5 Stoked with the special today. Things started off with some tricky navigation through rocky canyons and rivers. I had a crash early on, not able to slow down on the gravel and slid into a big wash out. Luckily it wasn’t very bad but it twisted the front end of the bike so I had to take some time to straighten that out. After this it opened up into a lot of fast rocky plateaus, crossing tracks from years prior. And finished off in some really nice dunes. Nothing too exciting, just rode by myself all day and tried to stay smooth. Early wake up time tomorrow so it’s off to bed.”

Jacob Argubright: “Been a long couple of days, stage 6 I had engine issues and finished P23, stage 7 I tore off another chain guide like last year. I was able to fix it this time and finish but really put a damper on my general standings. I’m beyond bummed since I felt I was riding within my limits but that’s racing. Today on stage 8 I started way back and finished P20 and am P23 in the general.”

STAGE 8

(ARG) LUCIANO BENAVIDES RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 04H 50′ 46′ (FRA) ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 02′ 08” (ESP) TOSHA SCHAREINA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 02′ 14” (USA) RICKY BRABEC MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 04′ 21” (USA) SKYLER HOWES MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 04′ 59” (ZAF) MICHAEL DOCHERTY BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 06′ 28” (AUS) DANIEL SANDERS RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 06′ 44” (ESP) EDGAR CANET RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 07′ 11” (CHL) JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO HERO MOTOSPORTS + 00H 07′ 33” (PRT) RUI GONÇALVES SHERCO RALLY FACTORY + 00H 14′ 13” (ZAF) AARON MAREHT RALLY RAID + 00H 14′ 40” (SVK) STEFAN SVITKO SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM + 00H 15′ 18” (SVN) TONI MULEC BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 16′ 48” (AUT) TOBIAS EBSTER BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 16′ 57” (FRA) ROMAIN DUMONTIER HONDA HRC + 00H 17′ 41” (FRA) MATHIEU DOVEZE BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 18′ 10” (FRA) NEELS THERIC KOVE FACTORY RACING + 00H 20′ 42” (CZE) DUSAN DRDAJ CAJDAŠROT + 00H 22′ 36” (POL) KONRAD DABROWSKI DUUST RALLY TEAM + 00H 23′ 02” (USA) JACOB ARGUBRIGHT RSMOTO HONDA RALLY TEAM + 00H 23′ 33”

OVERALL