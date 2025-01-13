NEW VIDEO! 2006 SUZUKI RM250 TWO STROKE RICKY CARMICHAEL TRIBUTE BUILD BY MXREVIVAL

2006 RM250 TWO STROKE RC4 BUILD

Dirt Bike Magazine met up with Charles from MxREVIVAL to check out his latest build for a customer. This is a 2006 Suzuki RM250 two stroke tribute. It has all the bells and whistles a dirt bike enthusiast could as for. No its not a replica because finding those “factory” parts would be impossible. But this is as clean as any factory bike out there in the paddock today. Maybe we can convince the customer of this build to let us test it soon!