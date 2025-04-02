INSIDE THE APRIL, 2025 PRINT EDITION OF DIRT BIKE
The April, 2025 print edition of Dirt Bike is on the newsstands now. Here's a preview of what's inside.
BIKES
- LATECOMERS
KTM knows that not everyone can afford an EXC dual-sport bike. The 390 Enduro checks in with a price tag from the ’90s. Meanwhile, Kawasaki and Ducati are already thinking of 2026.
- CODY WEBB’S YZ250X
Cody Webb was trained as a mechanical engineer, so he didn’t have to wait for Yamaha to design a next-generation two-stroke off-road bike. He did it himself.
- HONDA CRF450RWE
Jett Lawrence is something special. It’s only logical that Honda would build something special in his honor. The Works Edition isn’t a real works bike, but you can say it is. People will believe you.
- KAWASAKI KX450SR
Kawasaki couldn’t sit still while KTM and Honda captured the high end of the motocross market. The KX450 Special Racer is the most expensive motocross bike that Japan has ever produced.
- HONDA CRF250RX
The CRF250RX motocross bike has more torque than anything else in its class. That makes it a natural-born cross-country bike. It was the easiest off-road conversion that Honda ever built.
PROJECTS
- KTM 250SX PROJECT
Mitch Anderson is a West Coast off-road rider with a history of NGPC and WORCS success. When he builds a bike for racing and riding, it really has to do everything.
- PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT: BAJA CRF450X
When you have a formula that works, stick with it. The SLR Baja team starts off with the CRF450X playbike and finishes with the most successful race bike in Baja history.
DUAL-SPORT
- HONDA XR650L
Back in 1993, Honda pulled some stuff out of the parts bin and assembled the best dual-sport bike of its day. Did they know it would have the longest run of any bike in the U.S.? Probably.
- LIFE & TIMES OF THE XR650L
Most people think the story of the Honda XR650L started 32 years ago. Not true. That was when it finished.
- THE GOODS
This is Dirt Bike’s guide to the parts that can make the best rides even better.
FEATURES
- DAKAR, 2025
The Dakar Rally was once a playground for European riders. Now, it’s become an event for all nations, but we have learned the ones with deserts of their own have a distinct advantage.
- RIDING YOUNG
Eli Tomac has won races in 11 consecutive Supercross seasons. Here’s some advice from other riders who have ridden long and fast.
- NGPC, 2025
While the rest of the country is digging its way out from under a blanket of snow, the National Grand Prix Championship is heating up.
- CARSON BROWN’S KX125
Kawasaki has announced that they’re back in the two-stroke business, but for riders like Carson Brown, the previous era of Kawasaki two-strokes is still going strong.
- SUPERCROSS
Every year they say that the Supercross field is deeper and more talented than ever. This time, they’re right.
DEPARTMENTS
- SADDLE
Hot shoes
- MR. KNOW-IT-ALL
April 2025
