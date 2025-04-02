INSIDE THE APRIL, 2025 PRINT EDITION OF DIRT BIKE

The April, 2025 print edition of Dirt Bike is on the newsstands now. Here’s a preview of what’s inside. Can’t find it at the grocery store? Click here to subscribe.

BIKES

LATECOMERS

KTM knows that not everyone can afford an EXC dual-sport bike. The 390 Enduro checks in with a price tag from the ’90s. Meanwhile, Kawasaki and Ducati are already thinking of 2026.

Cody Webb was trained as a mechanical engineer, so he didn’t have to wait for Yamaha to design a next-generation two-stroke off-road bike. He did it himself.

Jett Lawrence is something special. It’s only logical that Honda would build something special in his honor. The Works Edition isn’t a real works bike, but you can say it is. People will believe you.

Kawasaki couldn’t sit still while KTM and Honda captured the high end of the motocross market. The KX450 Special Racer is the most expensive motocross bike that Japan has ever produced.

The CRF250RX motocross bike has more torque than anything else in its class. That makes it a natural-born cross-country bike. It was the easiest off-road conversion that Honda ever built.

PROJECTS

KTM 250SX PROJECT

Mitch Anderson is a West Coast off-road rider with a history of NGPC and WORCS success. When he builds a bike for racing and riding, it really has to do everything.

Mitch Anderson is a West Coast off-road rider with a history of NGPC and WORCS success. When he builds a bike for racing and riding, it really has to do everything. PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT: BAJA CRF450X

When you have a formula that works, stick with it. The SLR Baja team starts off with the CRF450X playbike and finishes with the most successful race bike in Baja history.

DUAL-SPORT

HONDA XR650L

Back in 1993, Honda pulled some stuff out of the parts bin and assembled the best dual-sport bike of its day. Did they know it would have the longest run of any bike in the U.S.? Probably.

Most people think the story of the Honda XR650L started 32 years ago. Not true. That was when it finished.

This is Dirt Bike’s guide to the parts that can make the best rides even better.

FEATURES

DAKAR, 2025

The Dakar Rally was once a playground for European riders. Now, it’s become an event for all nations, but we have learned the ones with deserts of their own have a distinct advantage.

Eli Tomac has won races in 11 consecutive Supercross seasons. Here’s some advice from other riders who have ridden long and fast.

While the rest of the country is digging its way out from under a blanket of snow, the National Grand Prix Championship is heating up.

Kawasaki has announced that they’re back in the two-stroke business, but for riders like Carson Brown, the previous era of Kawasaki two-strokes is still going strong.

Every year they say that the Supercross field is deeper and more talented than ever. This time, they’re right.

DEPARTMENTS