DAKAR 2025, STAGE 9 RESULTS

Winning a stage of the Dakar Rally from the front is a very difficult task. But that’s what Luciano Benavides did. He opened stage 9 alone from start to finish to win for a second consecutive day.

The Argentinean beat Adrien Van Beveren by 1’54’’ over the route of the day’s special. It was also a good day for the Frenchman as he closed in on his Spanish teammate Tosha Schareina, who was off the pace due to a fall at the beginning of the special. The battle for second place is occurring some way behind race leader Daniel Sanders, who will tackle stage 10 with a lead of 14’45’’ and from 3rd position in the starting order.

The Americans all had days that were good enough to remain in place, moving neither ahead nor back.

Skyler Howes: “Very fast stage today, we’ve raced in this same area about 4 times now, with obvious route changes but it’s pretty similar every year and I always seem to let a good day slip away. The broken terrain and high speeds here are my jam and I always seem to have a great stage until I’m not. Same goes for today. A really positive first half and then after refueling I made about 3 mistakes losing all the time that I had gained in the beginning. Not really big mistakes. But just enough to throw time away. Still, it was a good day on the motorcycle and I’m having a good time despite the thought of a 7 hour liaison tomorrow morning.”

Jacob Argubright: “Stage 9 – P16 OA and P22 in the general. Fun day with some fast pistes and technical navigation. Left a little more on the table than I wanted but looking forward to the final three stages in some dunes! Can’t wait to get up at 3am tomorrow to go ride 520km of highway before the stage”

STAGE 9

(ARG) LUCIANO BENAVIDES RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 03H 15′ 38” (FRA) ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 01′ 54” (AUS) DANIEL SANDERS RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 03′ 04” (USA) RICKY BRABEC MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 03′ 39” (USA) SKYLER HOWES MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 04′ 40” (CHL) JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO HERO MOTOSPORTS + 00H 04′ 55” (ESP) TOSHA SCHAREINA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 06′ 46” (FRA) MATHIEU DOVEZE BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 12′ 18” (ESP) LORENZO SANTOLINO SHERCO RALLY FACTORY + 00H 14′ 45” (ESP) EDGAR CANET RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 15′ 38” (FRA) ROMAIN DUMONTIER HONDA HRC + 00H 17′ 15” (ROU) EMANUEL GYENES AUTONET MOTORCYCLE TEAM + 00H 17′ 36” (AUS) TOBY HEDERICS BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 18′ 22” (FRA) BENJAMIN MELOTE SPRIT KTM + 00H 18′ 33” (SVK) STEFAN SVITKO SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM + 00H 18′ 42” (USA) JACOB ARGUBRIGHT RSMOTO HONDA RALLY TEAM + 00H 18′ 43” (ZAF) MICHAEL DOCHERTY BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 18′ 53” (POL) KONRAD DABROWSKI DUUST RALLY TEAM + 00H 19′ 58” (FRA) NEELS THERIC KOVE FACTORY RACING + 00H 20′ 13” (CZE) DUSAN DRDAJ CAJDAŠROT + 00H 21′ 48”

OVERALL