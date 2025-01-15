DAKAR STAGE 10 RESULTS

Today’s timed section on Dakar 2025 may have been just 116km long but it was the 520km liaison beforehand that was the first task for the riders as at 4am they headed out of the Haradh bivouac. Not only was the huge road section an arduous task to start the day, but stage 10 was going to see them come face to face with the mighty Empty Quarter dunes as they journeyed across to Shubaytah.

When it was done, Rally 2 rider Michael Docherty was the top man. He’s a South African who lives in Dubai, so he’s been waiting for the dunes since the start. Of the Americans, Skyler Howes had the best finish in sixth. Overall, Daniel Sanders still has a comfortable lead of over 16 minutes.

Skyler Howes: “We had like eight hours on the seat today and only one hundred kilometres of racing, so that’s a long day. It’s good to be down here in the Empty Quarter though, the weather is much nicer and the dunes are fun to ride. I didn’t really push today, didn’t take any risks, just rode out there and wanted to make sure I got through the stage. I had a good day with no incidents, I know a lot of the other guys are playing games to have a good starting position for tomorrow, so it is what it is. I’m looking forward to just getting through this race, nice and clean, so we’ll see how we go.”

Ricky Brabec: “It was an early morning, we got up at three o’clock to start the liaison at four. It was a six and a half hour highway ride on a dirt bike so experiencing the vibrations, cold weather and the sunrise, it was cool but it was a long morning. The special was only 100km, 100% of that was dunes, so not much to do today, it was more or less for the gameplay and we participated a bit in that. Tomorrow is the final push and we’ll see what happens, the podium is still kind of within reach but the first week hindered us a little bit. At the end of the rally we’ll just know we did our best.”

Michael Docherty: “I enjoyed being back in the dunes. That’s kind of what I’ve been waiting for all Dakar, is the dunes. Even though it was a short one, it was nice to get back to it. I had one crash, which hurt my shoulder a little bit more, but I just pushed through and was just trying to make my best time today.”

For extended coverage of Dakar 2025, click here.

STAGE 10

(ZAF) MICHAEL DOCHERTY BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 02H 00′ 03” (PRT) RUI GONÇALVES SHERCO RALLY FACTORY + 00H 01′ 20” (AUT) TOBIAS EBSTER BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 02′ 21” (SVK) STEFAN SVITKO SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM+ 00H 05′ 10” (ESP) EDGAR CANETRED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 05′ 34” (USA) SKYLER HOWES MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 05′ 59” (LTU) ARUNAS GELAZNINKAS HOTO FACTORY RACING + 00H 06′ 59” (FRA) BENJAMIN MELOTE SPRIT KTM + 00H 07′ 33” (FRA) MATHIEU DOVEZE BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 07′ 42” (SVN) TONI MULEC BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 08′ 13” (AUS) DANIEL SANDERS RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 08′ 22” (POL) KONRAD DABROWSKI DUUST RALLY TEAM+ 00H 08′ 30” (USA) RICKY BRABECMONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 09′ 09” (FRA) ROMAIN DUMONTIER HONDA HRC + 00H 09′ 36” (CZE) DUSAN DRDAJ CAJDAŠROT + 00H 09′ 43” (ARG) LUCIANO BENAVIDES RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 09′ 52” (ESP) TOSHA SCHAREINA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 10′ 08” (FRA) NEELS THERIC KOVE FACTORY RACING + 00H 10′ 13” (FRA) ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 10′ 25” (LTU) NERIMANTAS JUCIUS HT RALLY RAID + 00H 10′ 47” (CZE) JAN BRABEC STOJRENT RACING + 00H 11′ 16” (USA) JACOB ARGUBRIGHT RSMOTO HONDA RALLY TEAM + 00H 11′ 20”

OVERALL