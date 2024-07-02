LARRY HUFFMAN PASSES

All of us at Dirt Bike Magazine were deeply saddened to hear of Larry Huffman’s passing. On Monday, July 1, he passed away in Big Bear City, California. He was the prototype announcer for motocross, supercross and speedway and set a very high bar for those who followed. He was 83 years old. Check out this interview from 7 years ago with Mark Kalpakoff leading in to the USGP at Glen Helen Raceway.



In the early days of American motocross, announcer Larry Huffman could be heard everywhere: Saddleback Park, Angel Stadium, Carlsbad Raceway, Ascot Park, the LA Coliseum… It was Huffman, a radio disc jockey, who announced the first Superbowl of Motocross in 1972, instantly becoming an integral part of what we now know as supercross, and his unmistakable voice could be heard over the loudspeakers of stadiums and racetracks for many years to come. He was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2008, and deservedly so, as his voice and enthusiasm set the standard for every race announcer that’s come along ever since. He may have been nicknamed “Supermouth,” but Larry Huffman will be remembered as much for his showmanship as his voice, as much for his passion as his humor, and always for his kindness.

Larry Huffman (center) at the season-opening 1975 Dallas Supercross

with defending 250cc Pro Motocross Champion Gary Jones and

defending 500cc Pro Motocross Champion Jimmy Weinert.

Photo Courtesy Racer X Archives