SUZUKI V-STROM 800DE TALK & RIDE

We took the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE for a quick ride in the hills of inland Southern California, turned on the GoPro and shared our thoughts. For us, the biggest news is that the 800 shows a little more commitment to off-road riding than anything previously in Suzuki’s adventure line. The Showa suspension has more travel and more adjustability, it has more ground clearance and the electronic features show that Suzuki is paying attention.
