2024 HUSQVARNA TC125 TWO-STROKE VIDEO TEST

Dirt Bike Magazine TESTS the 2024 Husqvarna TC125 TWO STROKE. Husqvarna is a brand that means something to those old enough to remember names like Torsten Hallman and Rolf Tibblin. Young riders, not so much. That’s why the Husky TC125 is important. This is Husqvarna’s attempt to connect with Gen Z; its technology doesn’t phase those who got their first smartphone in grade school. The throttle-body fuel injection and the electronic power valve work in concert with the ignition to make the most complicated 3D mapping yet seen on a motocross bike. Husqvarna differs from KTM and GasGas in a number of components like bars and rims. The TC125 also has slightly less suspension travel and seat height than the other bikes in the class. The Husqvarna TC125 is an excellent bike for a young rider to use as a stepping stone to the world of big bikes. As that rider grows and advances, it will be difficult to stay competitive in the upper classes without some motor modification.

