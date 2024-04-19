<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2-STROKE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP LIVESTREAM FROM GLEN HELEN

We’re excited to announce the return 2-Stroke World Championship, live from Glen Helen. After a spectacular event last year, join us again to witness the LIVE racing action from our drones and multiple camera angles around the World Famous Glen Helen track.

Date: April 20th

April 20th Time: 11:00 AM PST

11:00 AM PST Where: Live on the Dirt Bike YouTube Channel

🏍️ What to Expect:

Experience 4 motos featuring top-tier talent from the Open Pro and 150 Pro classes. Tune in for expert commentary by Dirt Bike’s own Mark Tilley and the charismatic Jack Korpela, who will be providing insightful play-by-play coverage.

🌟 Star Power:

Don’t miss the legendary Ryan Villopoto, multi-time SX and MX champion, as he tears up the track on his Yamaha YZ250 in the Open Pro class. Watch out for Red Bull’s Carson Brown, who will be challenging the field

Go to the Dirt Bike’s YouTube Channel by clicking here to set a reminder.