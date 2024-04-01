2-STROKE TESTING WITH CARSON BROWN : DB VLOG 11 SHOWS EVERYTHING

IT’S TWO STROKE TUESDAY! Dirt Bike Magazine VLOG 11! We have Carson Brown and Jared Hicks on the YZM500 and YZ250 out in the desert for a photo/video day with Travis behind the camera. The boys get to test the bikes, ride in a new spot, and have some fun along the way. A little behind the scenes look at the Dirt Bike Magazine crew having another good day testing motorcycles. THIS IS NOT A TEST VIDEO! We will have full tests on these motorcycles soon and just want to show our trusted followers some behind the scenes action. You won’t want to miss the ending…Carson lets Jared have it!

