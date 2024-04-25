ARCTIC LEOPARD 800 & 880 ELECTRIC BIKE VIDEO TEST: CARSON BROWN PUSHES THE LIMIT

Dirt Bike Magazine went out to Glen Helen Raceway to test the Artic Leopard Electric dirt bike. There is an 800(red) and 880(black) model. We tested both and had Carson Brown put it through its paces. If anyone can rough up a bike and push it to its limits, its Carson. We took both bikes on the stadium cross track and offroad loop to see what they could do. Like a lot of the electric motorcycles we have ridden lately…. the Artic Leopard has ride modes, engine braking adjustments, regen braking, speed adjusters, power adjuster, boost mode, and much more. See what Ron Lawson and Carson Brown had to say after their first few hours on these bikes.
Trending
- DIRT BIKE VLOG #13 KTM 790 & ARCTIC LEOPARD E-BIKE WITH CARSON BROWN AT THE CONTROLS
- DESTRY ABBOTT’S LAST FACTORY KX500 RACE BIKE: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2025 KTM OFF-ROAD CROSS COUNTRY LINEUP ANNOUNCED : XC & XC-F MODELS GET UPDATED
- 2024 YAMAHA YZ250 TWO-STROKE VIDEO TEST: JARED & TRAVIS MAKE MAGIC HAPPEN
- 2024 GAS GAS MC125 VIDEO TEST: CARSON BROWN MAKES IT SCREAM
- RYAN VILLOPOTO 2024 TWO-STROKE CHAMPIONSHIP YZ250 GIVEAWAY BIKE : 2-STROKE TUESDAY
- WIN RYAN VILLOPOTO’S YAMAHA YZ250 RACE BIKE : ENTER HERE NOW
- 2024 GNCC LIVE RACING COVERAGE ROUND 5: THE OLD GRAY
- 2025 KTM MOTOCROSS LINEUP ANNOUNCED: SMALL BORE 2-STROKE PLATFORM RETURNS
- J-DAY OFF-ROAD RACING PRESENTS J-DAY CHRONICLES : EPISODE 1 WITH SIMON JOHNSON
Comments are closed.