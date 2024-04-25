ARCTIC LEOPARD 800 & 880 ELECTRIC BIKE VIDEO TEST: CARSON BROWN PUSHES THE LIMIT

Dirt Bike Magazine went out to Glen Helen Raceway to test the Artic Leopard Electric dirt bike. There is an 800(red) and 880(black) model. We tested both and had Carson Brown put it through its paces. If anyone can rough up a bike and push it to its limits, its Carson. We took both bikes on the stadium cross track and offroad loop to see what they could do. Like a lot of the electric motorcycles we have ridden lately…. the Artic Leopard has ride modes, engine braking adjustments, regen braking, speed adjusters, power adjuster, boost mode, and much more. See what Ron Lawson and Carson Brown had to say after their first few hours on these bikes.

