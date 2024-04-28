2024 PHILLY SUPERCROSS, RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

As the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season gets closer to its conclusion, Jett Lawrence is finally beginning to break away. He led every lap of the main event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, although the championship is still far from settled. By finishing fourth, Cooper Webb remains 12 points back with two rounds remaining. Tom Vialle finished second in the 250 East main event behind Max Anstie but ahead of his chief rival Haiden Deegan. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
450 CLASS RESULTS
1. Jett Lawrence
2. Chase Sexton
3. Jason Anderson
4. Cooper Webb
5. Eli Tomac
6. Justin Barcia
7. Hunter Lawrence
8. Malcolm Stewart
9. Dylan Ferrandis
10. Justin Cooper
11. Dean Wilson
12. Benny Bloss
13. Colt Nichols
14. Adam Cianciarulo
15. Shane McElrath
16. Ty Masterpool
17. Cade Clason
18. Jerry Robin
19. Grant Harlan
20. Kevin Moranz
21. Anthony Bourdon
22. Devin Simonson
450 STANDINGS AFTER 15 ROUNDS
1. Jett Lawrence 311
2. Cooper Webb 299
3. Eli Tomac 270
4. Chase Sexton 268
5. Jason Anderson 244
6. Ken Roczen 223
7. Aaron Plessinger 198
8. Justin Cooper 189
9. Justin Barcia 182
10. Hunter Lawrence 178
11. Malcolm Stewart 169
12. Shane McElrath 120
13. Dylan Ferrandis 120
14. Benny Bloss 94
15. Adam Cianciarulo 86
16. Dean Wilson 68
17. Kyle Chisholm 60
18. Justin Hill 57
19. Vince Friese 48
20. Jorge Prado 45
250 EAST MAIN EVENT
1. Max Anstie
2. Tom Vialle
3. Haiden Deegan
4. Daxton Bennick
5. Chance Hymas
6. Coty Schock
7. Seth Hammaker
8. Jalek Swoll
9. Preston Boespflug
10. Nicholas Romano
11. Gage Linville
12. Kyle Peters
13. Henry Miller
14. Pierce Brown
15. Hardy Munoz
16. Ryder Floyd
17. Casey Cochran
18. Marshal Weltin
19. Marcus Phelps
20. Crockett Myers
21. Vinny Luhovey
22. Bryton Carroll
250 EAST STANDINGS AFTER 7 ROUNDS
1. Tom Vialle 158
2. Haiden Deegan 143
3. Pierce Brown 124
4. Coty Schock 121
5. Cameron Mcadoo 120
6. Max Anstie 119
7. Daxton Bennick 106
8. Jalek Swoll 103
9. Chance Hymas 101
10. Seth Hammaker 87
11. Henry Miller 83
12. Marshal Weltin 70
13. Nicholas Romano 66
14. Jeremy Martin 42
15. Preston Boespflug 39
16. Gage Linville 39
17. Austin Forkner 27
18. Guillem Farres 27
19. Trevor Colip 23
20. Hardy Munoz 22
