RICKY JOHNSON ADVENTURE RIDE: FOX NATIONAL MX

LUCKY 13 PALA MOTOCROSS NATIONAL EXPERIENCE MAY 24-25

The Lucky 13 Pala experience will feature two jam-packed days of bucket-list adventure. Great riding on twisty two-lane road with limited dirt transfer sections (street tires are acceptable), unrivaled vistas, hanging out and riding with motocross legends Ricky Johnson and Jeff Ward and a one-off VIP experience at the Pala National MX.

FRIDAY MAY 24

• 8:00 a.m. Ride starts at Blackmore Ranch with coffee and snacks

• 9:00 a.m. Stands up and 76 miles to lunch

• 12:00 p.m. Lunch at the Lumber Mill in Idyllwild

• 1:30 p.m. Stands up and 100 miles to Rancho Bad Boy

• 4:30 p.m. Check in Stanlunds Hotel Borrego Springs

• 5:30 p.m. Van pick up for Rancho Bad Boy

• 6:30 p.m. Dinner and fire pit at Rancho Bad Boy

SATURDAY MAY 25

• 7:00 a.m. Breathing exercise, coffee and snacks

• 8:30 a.m. Stands up for ride to Pala MX

• 10:30 a.m. Pala National MX, VIP package including entry, pit pass, deluxe viewing area, track tour and joining RJ as he presents the Hero Award to decorated Military Special Forces Jeff Benrud

• 5:00 p.m. Ride from Pala back to the Blackmore Ranch

NEED TO KNOW INFO

-Bring your own bike or rent through Eagle Rider

-Riders must have protective gear (Helmet, boots) as well as suitable weather gear

-Cost $2,400.00 per rider, meals, lodging and passes included

Contact: https://www.rickyjohnson.com/

Our mission is to provide premium adventure bike tours featuring skill building for all

levels, incredible destinations, and one-of-a kind VIP experiences.

OUR TEAM

NAME: Ricky Johnson

RELEVENT EXPERIENCE: Multi-time AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion, multitime off-road truck champion, TV announcer, 20 years’ experience coaching military,

police, and professional motocross and off-road motorcycle training.



NAME: Mike Webb

RELEVENT EXPERIENCE: Motorcycle magazine editor, OEM development rider, factory

race team manager, military and police instructor.

NAME: Scott Cox

RELEVENT EXPERIENCE: Marketing/advertising with Ducati, KTM, Husqvarna.

WHERE WE ARE

We have two locations in Southern California, our shop facility in Lake Elsinore and our

desert base location in Ocotillo Wells.

WHERE WE GO

Our tours take place in the desert and mountains of California, Colorado, Nevada, and Baja

Mexico.



WE’RE DIFFERENT

Ricky Johnson Adventure Tours feature skill building courses combined with incredible tour destinations, VIP Supercross and Motocross experiences, and one-of-a kind Baja journeys. Our instructional concept is based on 20 years of experience training military, police, and professional racers. Adventure bikes offer the joy of both on and off-road riding and our skill building techniques allow riders to truly enjoy the sport with safety and confidence. We train each rider at their level; this is why we keep a low student to teacher ratio. This unique concept of instructional, adventure, and VIP tours is what sets us apart.

TOURS

• Multi-day destination tours with asphalt and dirt instruction included meals,

transportation and lodging provided.

• Select Supercross and Motocross races serve as tour destinations with VIP tickets

and amenities provided.

• Multi-day Baja adventure tour gets you inside the Baja Trophy Truck experience.

• All tour groups are 10-20 participants per event.

2024 SCHEDULE

• MAY Lucky 13 Celebrity Experience AMA National Motocross Pala, Ca.

• JUNE Lucky 13 Celebrity Experience AMA National Motocross Denver, Co.

• SEPT Lucky 13 Baja Team Experience Baja Mexico

• OCT 2 Day Adventure Bike Instructional Tour Ocotillo Wells, Ca.

• DEC 2 Day Adventure Bike Instructional Tour Ocotillo Wells, Ca.