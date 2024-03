2024 KX450X ON SINGLE TRACK TRAILS RAW VIDEO

Dirt Bike Magazine tested the 2024 Kawasaki KX450X a few weeks back. We compiled all the footage we shot and created this RAW video for our loyal viewers to check out. We know some of you just want to see the bike in motion without the yapping involved. We have a full test video as well as a VLOG that features our first day out on this bike. Plenty of info for you guys to check out if you are in the market for the 2024 Kawasaki KX450X! Enjoy!