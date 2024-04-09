CARSON BROWN’S YAMAHA YZM500 RACE BIKE VIDEO TEST: 2-STROKE TUESDAY

We ride the YZM 500cc TWO STROKE BEAST on a rough track in Southern California with Carson Brown at the controls. We were bummed to hear that the 2024 Fasthouse Two-Stroke World Championship was postponed. We were pleased to have the opportunity to spend some time with defending champion and Dirt Bike Magazine test rider Carson Brown, though. We got to spend a couple of days with him and his Yamaha/BRC 500. This bike has a ton of custom parts and with Carson at the controls you know its going to be pure chaos. Sit back and enjoy a special video from the Dirt Bike Magazine Crew! Turn up the volume! Scroll down if you would like to see more detailed shot of the YZM500 .

