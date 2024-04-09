2024 YAMAHA YZ125 VIDEO TEST : OLD FAITHFUL

Dirt Bike Magazine tests the 2024 Yamaha YZ125 two stroke at Cahuilla Creek Motocross Park in Southern California. Yamaha nursed the previous YZ125 motor for over 20 years before giving it an update in 2022. Even then, the changes were conservative. The bike remains much as it has existed for years. It has a mechanical powervalve, a Keihin carburetor and a kickstarter. The most significant changes were in bodywork and rider layout. Yamaha gave the bike a smoother seat/tank junction, more spread-out ergonomics and a taller seat height. The KYB suspension components were updated, but they remain similar to those of Yamaha’s other motocross bikes, with steel coil springs in the closed-cartridge Speed Sensitive System fork. The version you see here is the 50th Anniversary Edition, which differs from the standard model only in cosmetics. The standard version sells for $7099; 50th Anniversary livery adds $200.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>