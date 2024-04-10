500cc FUEL INJECTED HUSQVARNA OFF-ROAD PROJECT TESTING: BEHIND THE SCENES IN VLOG #12

Come along as we give you a behind the scenes look at a few hours of testing with editor Mark Tilley and  an MX Revival built TE500 fuel injected two stroke in the hills of Southern California. This bike is custom from the ground up featuring electric start, coated cases, Baja Designs lighting, carbon fiber guards, and much more. Have some fun with the Dirt Bike Magazine crew as they shake down the bike and enjoy some laughs on the trail. This is just a behind the scenes look from our film day on the bike and we’ll have more information in our TEST video as well as on the website. Until then, enjoy ! We’re just Dirt Bike guys and like to have fun …end of the day..that’s what its all about. See you down the trail!

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

edit