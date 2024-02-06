2024 HUSQVARNA FE350S DUAL-SPORT: VIDEO REVIEW

This month we’ve been collecting all the current dual-sport bikes to prepare for the March print edition of Dirt Bike Magazine, which will be devoted entirely to dual-sport and adventure bikes. Of all of them, the 2024 Husqvarna FE350S is one of our favorites. We don’t even think of it as a dual-sport bike. When we want to go on a legit off-road ride, this is going to be one of the first bikes the entire DB staff reaches for. The most striking aspect of the Husky 350 is how light it feels. On our scale, it’s 248 pounds without fuel. It actually gained 3 pounds since last year, but you would never know it. You can toss it around and generally manhandle it at any speed. Below is our video review and look for the March print issue on newsstands for the full test.

