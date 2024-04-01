FACTORY KTM DOMINATES ROUND 3 OF U.S. SPRINT ENDURO

FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Johnny Girroir has continued his winning ways in Round 3 of the 2024 U.S. Sprint Enduro Series, topping the Pro 1 Class and the overall convincingly as FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Landers teammates Gus Riordan and Brandy Richards also stood on the top step of the podium.

Defending champion Girroir has been in career form to date this season onboard his KTM 350 XC-F, controlling the Warrior Sprint in Semora, North Carolina, across both days on his way to a third-straight victory in the series this year. As a result, he leads the Pro 1 and overall championship standings.

Johnny Girroir: “Yesterday I made some mistakes and just wasn’t flowing, but I went to bed last night a little frustrated and told myself I have to hit my marks today. I had one close call in the early tests, but other than that it was a mistake-free day, I put some solid tests in and I’m happy. It feels good to be three-from-three and we want to keep this momentum going.”



FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Landers’ Riordan – last year’s Pro 2 title winner – was also once again in winning form, managing to top the Pro 2 Class on his KTM 250 XC-F, as did teammate Richards in the Pro Women’s Class this weekend. They too currently lead the U.S. Sprint Enduro Series.

Gus Riordan: “It was good, I was able to win the round in Pro 2, and it was a positive weekend overall. I started out a bit slow, but other than that I was happy with how things went, the conditions were nice and dry, so I’m satisfied with Round 3.”



Brandy Richards: “This weekend was definitely a good time. The Cross Test was tricky with it being super-slick, and the Enduro Test was really rough with all the tree roots as well. It was the first time that I’ve actually felt comfortable in the Enduro Tests, so it was a great weekend for me.”