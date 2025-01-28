2002 YAMAHA YZ250 TWO STROKE OVERHAUL!

2002 YAMAHA YZ250 COMPLETE REBUILD

MXREVIVAL is back with another beautiful build! Charles built this 2002 Yamaha YZ250 for a customer on a budget. All in all the cost is around $20,000! That sounds like a lot of money but when you hear what was done to the bike you’ll see where it added up. We love the purple throwback theme of this motorcycle and it absolutely screams Damon Bradshaw! There isn’t any riding since this is a customer build but we wanted to share with you this beautiful bike before it heads to its new owner. What did you guys think? What would you change? Drop a comment on our youtube!