2025 ANAHEIM 2 RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan were the preseason favorites in the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season, but it took three round for them to live up to the hype. At Anaheim two, both won their respective main events, but it wasn’t easy for either of them. Jett had to track down early leader Jason Anderson and withstand charges from Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton. Eli Tomac once again had to cut through the pack after a poor start to finish 7th. In the 250 class, Deegan had to pass Julien Beaumer to take his place in front. Cole Davies earned third after Jordon Smith went down, making it an all-teenage podium in the 250 class.

ARVE Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode

450 MAIN EVENT

1. Jett Lawrence

2. Ken Roczen

3. Jason Anderson

4. Chase Sexton

5. Hunter Lawrence

6. Justin Cooper (HS)

7. Eli Tomac

8. Cooper Webb

9. Malcolm Stewart

10. Justin Barcia

11. Joey Savatgy

12. Benny Bloss

13. Mitchell Oldenburg

14. Colt Nichols

15. Justin Hill

16. Dylan Ferrandis

17. Shane McElrath

18. Jerry Robin

19. Cade Clason

20. Kevin Moranz

21. Freddie Noren

22. Aaron Plessinger

250W MAIN EVENT

1. Haiden Deegan (HS)

2. Julien Beaumer

3. Cole Davies

4. Jordon Smith

5. Coty Schock

6. Jo Shimoda

7. Michael Mosiman

8. Drew Adams

9. Anthony Bourdon

10. Hunter Yoder

11. Lux Turner

12. Parker Ross

13. Jett Reynolds

14. Tj Albright

15. Gavin Towers

16. Dominique Thury

17. Enzo Lopes

18. Dylan Walsh

19. Joshua Varize

20. Collin Jurin

21. Preston Masciangelo

22. Max Sanford

450 HEAT 1

1. Eli Tomac (HS)

2. Cooper Webb

3. Hunter Lawrence

4. Aaron Plessinger

5. Malcolm Stewart

6. Mitchell Oldenburg

7. Jerry Robin

8. Shane McElrath

9. Freddie Noren

10. Justin Cooper

11. Benny Bloss

12. Marshal Weltin

13. Grant Harlan

14. Tristan Lane

15. Logan Karnow

16. Mitchell Harrison

17. Colby Copp

18. Chris Howell

19. Joey Desimone Jr

20. Scott Meshey

450 HEAT 2

1. Jason Anderson (HS)

2. Jett Lawrence

3. Chase Sexton

4. Ken Roczen

5. Dylan Ferrandis

6. Justin Barcia

7. Justin Hill

8. Joey Savatgy

9. Cade Clason

10. Colt Nichols

11. Anthony Rodriguez

12. Kevin Moranz

13. Justin Starling

14. Hunter Schlosser

15. Justin Rodbell

16. Brandon Ray

17. Bubba Pauli

18. Alex Nagy

19. Bobby Piazza

20. Kyle Chisholm

250W HEAT 1

1. Coty Schock (HS)

2. Cole Davies

3. Jordon Smith

4. Jo Shimoda

5. Drew Adams

6. Lux Turner

7. Dylan Walsh

8. Dominique Thury

9. Max Sanford

10. Preston Masciangelo

11. Gavin Towers

12. Dylan Cunha

13. Billy Laninovich

14. Scotty Wennerstrom

15. Josh Greco

16. Kile Epperson

17. Derek Kelley

18. Stav Orland

19. Joshua Varize

20. Nico Koch

250W HEAT 2

1. Haiden Deegan

2. Michael Mosiman

3. Enzo Lopes

4. Hunter Yoder

5. Julien Beaumer (HS) *

6. Parker Ross

7. Anthony Bourdon

8. Jett Reynolds

9. Tj Albright

10. Max Miller

11. Blake Davies

12. Kyle Wise

13. Slade Varola

14. Collin Jurin

15. Julien Benek

16. Brock Bennett

17. Kai Aiello

18. Cole Thompson

19. Brad West

20. Reven Gordon

Penalized two positions for jumping on red cross flag