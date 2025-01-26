2025 ANAHEIM 2 RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS
Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan were the preseason favorites in the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season, but it took three round for them to live up to the hype. At Anaheim two, both won their respective main events, but it wasn’t easy for either of them. Jett had to track down early leader Jason Anderson and withstand charges from Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton. Eli Tomac once again had to cut through the pack after a poor start to finish 7th. In the 250 class, Deegan had to pass Julien Beaumer to take his place in front. Cole Davies earned third after Jordon Smith went down, making it an all-teenage podium in the 250 class.
450 MAIN EVENT
1. Jett Lawrence
2. Ken Roczen
3. Jason Anderson
4. Chase Sexton
5. Hunter Lawrence
6. Justin Cooper (HS)
7. Eli Tomac
8. Cooper Webb
9. Malcolm Stewart
10. Justin Barcia
11. Joey Savatgy
12. Benny Bloss
13. Mitchell Oldenburg
14. Colt Nichols
15. Justin Hill
16. Dylan Ferrandis
17. Shane McElrath
18. Jerry Robin
19. Cade Clason
20. Kevin Moranz
21. Freddie Noren
22. Aaron Plessinger
250W MAIN EVENT
1. Haiden Deegan (HS)
2. Julien Beaumer
3. Cole Davies
4. Jordon Smith
5. Coty Schock
6. Jo Shimoda
7. Michael Mosiman
8. Drew Adams
9. Anthony Bourdon
10. Hunter Yoder
11. Lux Turner
12. Parker Ross
13. Jett Reynolds
14. Tj Albright
15. Gavin Towers
16. Dominique Thury
17. Enzo Lopes
18. Dylan Walsh
19. Joshua Varize
20. Collin Jurin
21. Preston Masciangelo
22. Max Sanford
450 HEAT 1
1. Eli Tomac (HS)
2. Cooper Webb
3. Hunter Lawrence
4. Aaron Plessinger
5. Malcolm Stewart
6. Mitchell Oldenburg
7. Jerry Robin
8. Shane McElrath
9. Freddie Noren
10. Justin Cooper
11. Benny Bloss
12. Marshal Weltin
13. Grant Harlan
14. Tristan Lane
15. Logan Karnow
16. Mitchell Harrison
17. Colby Copp
18. Chris Howell
19. Joey Desimone Jr
20. Scott Meshey
450 HEAT 2
1. Jason Anderson (HS)
2. Jett Lawrence
3. Chase Sexton
4. Ken Roczen
5. Dylan Ferrandis
6. Justin Barcia
7. Justin Hill
8. Joey Savatgy
9. Cade Clason
10. Colt Nichols
11. Anthony Rodriguez
12. Kevin Moranz
13. Justin Starling
14. Hunter Schlosser
15. Justin Rodbell
16. Brandon Ray
17. Bubba Pauli
18. Alex Nagy
19. Bobby Piazza
20. Kyle Chisholm
250W HEAT 1
1. Coty Schock (HS)
2. Cole Davies
3. Jordon Smith
4. Jo Shimoda
5. Drew Adams
6. Lux Turner
7. Dylan Walsh
8. Dominique Thury
9. Max Sanford
10. Preston Masciangelo
11. Gavin Towers
12. Dylan Cunha
13. Billy Laninovich
14. Scotty Wennerstrom
15. Josh Greco
16. Kile Epperson
17. Derek Kelley
18. Stav Orland
19. Joshua Varize
20. Nico Koch
250W HEAT 2
1. Haiden Deegan
2. Michael Mosiman
3. Enzo Lopes
4. Hunter Yoder
5. Julien Beaumer (HS) *
6. Parker Ross
7. Anthony Bourdon
8. Jett Reynolds
9. Tj Albright
10. Max Miller
11. Blake Davies
12. Kyle Wise
13. Slade Varola
14. Collin Jurin
15. Julien Benek
16. Brock Bennett
17. Kai Aiello
18. Cole Thompson
19. Brad West
20. Reven Gordon
Penalized two positions for jumping on red cross flag
