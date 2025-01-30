CARSON BROWN’S TWO STROKE TOY CHEST

TWO STROKE TOY CHEST

Carson Brown came out to play with the Dirt Bike Magazine crew at Glen Helen Raceway. He brought his Suzuki RM85 and his Kawasaki KX125 that he used in the ERA RED BULL videos. We even let him race Jared Hicks on our 2025 Kawasaki KX450SR for fun. This is a behind the scenes video of the Dirt Bike Magazine crew while they shoot some bikes for print, video, and social. We will have a more polished video series on each bike coming soon. Thanks for hanging with us and get out and ride!