TWISTED DEVELOPMENT SUZUKI RM300 WITH CARSON BROWN : VIDEO STORY NARRATION

You are correct in thinking that Suzuki hasn’t produced a competition two-stroke motorcycle in almost two decades now, and the last time we asked, they said they had no plans in firing up production. Twisted Development decided to show Suzuki’s engineers what a modern-day RM two-stroke should be, and then let defending Two-Stroke World champion and Dirt Bike Magazine test rider Carson Brown showed the world exactly what it can do. We first laid eyes on this Twisted Development creation at last year’s event. The project had just been completed, but without the opportunity for major testing, the machine was not raced in the Premier class and was put on the back-burner.

