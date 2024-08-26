10 LEGENDARY DUAL-SPORT MOTORCYCLES VIDEO

FROM THE PAGES OF DIRT BIKE MAGAZINE. PRINT TO VIDEO! The whole idea of the dual-sport bike is a fairly recent invention. Back in the dimly lit past, all motorcycles had to deal with street and dirt. Most of America wasn’t even paved. Eventually, bikes got more specialized, making the concept of a bike that wasn’t specialized fairly novel. We won’t try to track down the inventor of the dual-sport bike as we know it today, but there are some relevant highlights on the road to where we are now.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>