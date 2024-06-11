2024 TE300 TBI TWO-STROKE HERITAGE THEMED PROJECT: 2-STROKE TUESDAY

Jay Clark has a “Dirt Bike Addiction” and we are ok with helping feed that addiction because it usually makes for some pretty good stories. This is one of those exact instances. On this week’s 2-Stroke Tuesday we take a quick look at a very clean 2024 Husqvarna TE300 with a Heritage themed built by Jay Clark for his person use on the trail. As always Jay used a variety of industry leading companies, some you have definitely heard of but for some this might be the first time. Enjoy and stay tuned for more.

The man himself Jay Clark all smiles with his 2024 Husqvarna TE300 Heritage build

Jay Clark went through a lot to make this TE300 his own and complete the Heritage look flawlessly .

The BBS start/kill button switch is clean putting everything in one place.

With minor internal engine mods from TMR, Twisted Development and Rekluse this TE300 really came to life.

The Fasst Co. “Low” Flexx Handlebar was perfect for this application. Jay is not the tallest.

The FMF exhaust system features a Gnarly pipe and Powercore silencer.

The Husqvarna Hard Parts wheel set add strength and style to the build with the brand new Dunlop AT82 off-road tires mounted up.

The IMS Products oversized tank and coolant recovery system are a great addition to any off-road build.

The AXP Racing skid plate provides huge amounts of protection and looks good doing it.

The new Pro X drivetrain protected by AXP Racing and Bulletproof Designs.

Motominded and Baja Designs both contributed to the light upgrade. Sano Metals made the headlight bucket match with a custom Cerakote job making the lower part blue.

Don’t worry this is only the start of our coverage on this Husky 300 project. Stay tuned for a complete write up in an upcoming issue of our printed magazine and social media channels.