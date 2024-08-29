US SELECTS 2024 MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS TEAM

The AMA today announced the three rider team that will represent the US at the Motocross of Nations in the UK this fall. Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger and Chance Hymas were named to the team after their strong performances in the later round of the 2024 Pro Motocross season. The official press release follows.

A trio of top-flight motocross racers will represent the United States at the 2024 Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Motocross of Nations, which will be held Oct. 4-6 at Matterley Basin in Winchester, U.K.

Leading the charge for the United States will be 2024 Pro Motocross 450 and 2023 AMA Supercross 450SX champion Chase Sexton, who will be joined by fellow AMA Supercross competitors Aaron Plessinger and Chance Hymas during the three-day event.

“This team has the shared mission of bringing the United States back to the top of the podium on the world stage, and will fight hard to accomplish that goal,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “We have brought together three outstanding racers that are eager to represent their country. I cannot wait to see what we accomplish this year as a team.”

Sexton — who aided the United States to the 2022 Motocross of Nations title — will take over as team captain for Team USA this year and will compete in the MXGP Class for the stars and stripes.

“There is no greater honor than getting the opportunity to show your real patriotism on a world stage and represent your country overseas,” Sexton said. “I’ve had the opportunity to be part of a winning Team USA before, and there’s no greater feeling than standing on top of the podium waving the red, white and blue. I’m lucky enough to get that chance to do it again this year alongside two great teammates.

“I couldn’t ask for a more America-loving teammate than Aaron, who I know will give it his all as he has all season,” Sexton continued. “Chance I know well and he has shown a lot of speed all season long, so looking forward to building the bond with the boys and vie for the top spot in the UK in a few weeks.”

Plessinger returns to the Motocross of Nations for the second-consecutive year and will battle for glory in the Open Class.

“Man, I love America! I am so happy they have asked me to be part of Team USA again. Last year was bitter-sweet for me. Bitter we didn’t win but sweet because I got to put my money where my mouth was and show up with my American spirit on full display,” Plessinger said.

“This year I want redemption and just want it to be sweet,” Plessinger added. “I get to represent my country on the world stage alongside my teammate Chase, which is just awesome. And I look forward to getting to know Chance even more and hopefully some of my Americana will rub off on him. Let’s go USA!”

At just 19 years old, Hymas is the youngest member of the team, but the significance of the event is not lost on the budding motocross star. Hymas will race on behalf of the United States in the MX2 Class.

“It’s an honor to be chosen to represent team USA this year. It’s been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember to race Motocross of Nations,” Hymas said. “It means so much to get the support from Team Honda HRC and the AMA. I can’t thank Mike Pelletier enough for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to go represent my country against the best in the world!”

The United States will once again be led by motocross legend and team manager Roger DeCoster, who competed on six victorious FIM Motocross of Nations teams during the 1960s and 70s. Since his retirement from racing, DeCoster has remained an integral part of the sport as a team manager for several AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross teams. DeCoster has led the United States to 21 FIM Motocross of Nations team victories.

“I’m pleased we are able to put forward another strong contingent of riders at this year’s 2024 Motocross of Nations. All three riders were quick to sign on for the opportunity to represent their country and fly the red, white and blue flag for Team USA in the UK,” Decoster said. “Chase, Aaron and Chance all had extremely strong Motocross seasons this year and earned their positions on the team.

“I want to thank Honda for answering the call and showing unwavering support for Chance’s first time selection as part of the team and KTM for always supporting the Des Nations efforts,” DeCoster continued. “It really is and should always be the greatest honor to represent your country on the international stage and I have the utmost respect for any rider and team that steps up to the challenge. With this group of three highly patriotic and talented racers, I have high hopes we will be waving the USA flag from the top step of the podium this year.”

Beginning in 1947, the FIM Motocross of Nations is among the most significant motorsports events in the world each year — with national teams from around the world competing for supremacy in motocross.

For more information on the 2024 FIM Motocross of Nations, visit www.mxon.co.uk/ .