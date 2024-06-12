2024 KTM 790 ADVENTURE BIKE VIDEO TEST: BACK WITH A SMALLER PRICE TAG

Good news: the KTM 790 Adventure is back! Back in 2020 it had a base price of $12,699, which was only about 10 percent higher than a 500 dual-sport bike. Then it morphed into an 890, with more features and a bigger price tag. For 2024, the 890 is still available, but so is the 790, only this time the price is $10,990. That’s about 10 percent less than a 500 dual-sport. How is that possible? The bike is now assembled at the CFMoto factory in Hangzhou, China. We know the place well–we actually toured the factory a few years ago. It’s as modern and sophisticated as anything in Europe or Japan. It does, however, have cheaper labor costs and that’s what allows the 790 to come in with a lower price and compete with bikes like the Honda Transalp and Yamaha T7. Only the assembly is done in China; all the parts are shipped there.

