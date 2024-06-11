FIRST LOOK: 2025 HUSQVARNA DUAL-SPORT & OFF-ROAD MODELS

Husqvarna has just unveiled its 2025 dual-sport and enduro models. On top of the list of changes is a return to Brembo as a supplier for brakes and hydraulics. Other updates include a new swingarm and graphics, although the basic platform for all six models is fundamentally unchanged. Here’s how Husqvarna’s official press release present it all:

Husqvarna Mobility is proud to announce its six-model enduro and dual-sport line-up for 2025. The impressive range now comprises three 2-stroke and three 4-stroke machines – all expertly assembled with the latest technology and race-tested components to ensure best-in-class performance.

The proven Brembo components are new for all models in the line-up to improve both the performance and reliability of each machine. Further revisions include new, Swedish-inspired graphics and an updated swingarm to enhance the durability of the chain slider.

The proven 2-stroke models lead the way with Throttle Body Injection (TBI) and a standard Map Select Switch. Together with a close-ratio, 6-speed gearbox, WP XACT suspension, and Brembo clutch and brake systems, the TE 150, TE 250, and TE 300 offer easy maintenance, class-leading rideability, and an exceptional build quality. The range ensures all riders can take full advantage of the competitive edge that each machine provides.

For those who prefer high performance 4-stroke enduro machinery, look to the competition-derived FE 450, assembled with the latest technology throughout and electronic rider aids, including Traction Control and a Quickshifter. When your limits go beyond just offroad trails, the dual-sport FE 350s and FE 501s models are ready for the challenge. Each 4-stroke machine delivers the torque and power riders need to master any terrain.

Technical highlights:

New high-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems

New Swedish-inspired graphics for a distinctive look

Revised die-cast aluminum swingarm provides optimal rigidity and improves the durability of the chain slider

New competition-orientated start/stop button for FEs.

Bodywork with specifically tailored ergonomics for enhanced control

Hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame designed for refined anti-squat behavior

High-performance GSK discs deliver superior stopping power

Throttle Body Injection (TBI) on 2-stroke engines provides class-leading power and rideability

Multifunction Map Select Switch provides two engine maps (TE and FE 450 models only)

Quickshifter and Traction Control (FE 450 only)

Aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

WP XACT Closed Cartridge front forks offer progressive damping and predictable handling

WP XACT rear shock features a Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) optimized main piston and tool-free adjusters

Offroad Control Unit (OCU) for exceptional reliability and user-friendly serviceability of the electronics

High performance LED headlight for exceptional light output

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar and ODI grips

Electric start powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery on all models

Technical information by model

FE 350s

Engine

The FE 350s engine is positioned inside the frame with mass centralization in mind.

Draining noses for liquids and service markers on the engine (▲) clearly show where to use washers to simplify maintenance and servicing.

All major components and shaft arrangements are carefully designed and placed to best suit the performance and handling characteristics of the overall package. The 350 cc engine is not only light at 63.4 lb (28.8 kg), but also remarkably powerful.

Light and compact engine design for optimized mass-centralization

Outstanding, high revving performance engine

Low friction design, reducing overall drag and vibration

Easy serviceability of engine internals with added service markers and draining noses for liquids

Cylinder head

The DOHC cylinder head features finger followers with a Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating resulting in minimal friction and optimal performance. These actuate large steel valves (36.3 mm intake, 29.1 mm exhaust), which at the 11,500-rpm rev-limit open and close multiple times each second. This introduces the fuel/air mixture to the carefully designed combustion chamber for efficient and optimal power throughout the rev-range.

The 29.1 mm exhaust valves are a result of the engine design to deliver an optimized gas flow. Valve timings work perfectly in harmony with the camshaft.

For easy serviceability and maintenance of the engine, the camshaft bearing bridge is screwed and provides strength.

Cylinder head designed for durability and serviceability

Finger followers with DLC coating, reducing friction and guaranteeing optimal performance

Large steel valves (36.3 mm intake, 29.1 mm exhaust) for optimized gas flow

Lightweight valve cover with only two mounting screws

Camshaft bearing bridge increasing stiffness and improving serviceability (screwed design)

Cylinder and piston

The 88 mm bore cylinder houses a forged bridged-box-type piston made by CP. Both the cylinder and piston are professionally engineered from high strength aluminum resulting in outstanding performance and reliability. The compression ratio is 13.7:1.

Large 88 mm bore and diameter optimized exhaust valves for high-revving and quick response

Forged bridged-box-type piston guarantees high performance and reliability

CFD optimized combustion chamber with optimized valve guides and valve shaft diameters for improved engine response

Compression ratio of 13.7:1 for increased torque and peak power

Crankshaft

The crankshaft is designed to offer the best possible performance while being placed in the perfect position to centralize oscillating masses for optimal handling. The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells ensuring maximum reliability and durability for long service intervals of 135 hours (big engine service in normal usage, in competition usage -> 70 hours).

Plain big end bearing with force-fitted bearing shells for durability and extended service intervals

Friction bearing on the counter-balancer shaft for increased durability

Crankcases

The FE 350s engine is designed with mass centralization as one of the main criteria. As a result, the crankcases have been designed to house the internal components of the engine in the perfect position to achieve the ideal center of gravity while adding the least possible weight. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure die cast production process, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining exceptional reliability. The Husqvarna crown logo gives the bronze powder coated and noise reducing clutch cover a premium and durable look.

Light and compact crankcase, optimized mass-centralization

Crankcase with unified engine mounts

High pressure die-cast production process with thin walls for reduced weight, while maintaining strength

Enduro specific clutch cover (same look but lower noise compared to FC models)

Gearbox

Produced by Pankl Racing Systems, the 6-speed gearbox is designed to be extremely light and durable, featuring a primary gearing ratio of 24:72.

The shift shaft design reduces the force needed to change gear. The Quickshifter on the shift drum allows for clutchless upshifts. The function can be activated/deactivated via the QS button on the Map Select Switch located on the left side of the handlebar.

The gear lever is designed to prevent dirt build-up and ensures perfect gear selection in all conditions. An advanced gear sensor allows for specific engine maps delivering the best possible performance in each gear.

6-speed gearbox by Pankl Racing Systems with enduro-specific transmission ratio, exceptional durability, and improved shifting

Optimized shift shaft reduces the force needed to change gear

Quickshifter sensor positioned on the shift drum allows clutchless upshifts. The function can be activated/deactivated via the QS button on the Map Select Switch on the left side of the handlebar

Integrated gear sensor for specific engine maps for each gear and seamless upshifts

DDS clutch

The FE 350s features a DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. It integrates a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC-machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel plates and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

The pressure lubrication provides exceptional clutch cooling, reducing clutch fade in high stress usage.

Lightweight DDS clutch featuring consistent action and exceptional durability

Exceptional clutch cooling from pressure lubrication, reducing clutch fade from high stress

Enduro specific clutch cover for reduced noise output

FE 450

Engine

The SOHC engine is the perfect example of the advanced engineering techniques used by Husqvarna Mobility, offering class-leading power at an overall weight of just 63.9 lb (29 kg).

Mass-centralization is key to the engine design. Chassis engineers have positioned the engine closer to the center of gravity for exceptional handling and maneuverability. This was achieved by tilting the engine 2° backwards and repositioning the sprocket 3 mm lower when compared to the previous generation. Together with the benefits of mass centralization and reduced weight, the anti-squat behavior of the chassis was significantly improved.

Draining noses for liquids and added service markers on the engine (▲) clearly show where to use washers, making maintenance and service easier than in the past.

Light and compact engine design for optimized mass-centralization

Exceptional performance of engine with 10,500 rpm rev limit.

Engine positioned for mass centralization and refined anti-squat behavior (compared to previous generation)

Easy serviceability of engine internals with added service markers and draining noses for liquids

Cylinder head

The SOHC cylinder head is incredibly compact and lightweight using a short profile with the camshaft located as close to the center of gravity as possible. The frame mounts contribute to the agile handling and agility of the machine.

The lightweight valves are actuated via a rocker arm and feature optimized timing, specifically designed to deliver precise levels of torque and throttle response. The diameter of the intake valves is 40 mm, while on the exhaust it is 33 mm. The intake port design allows higher flow coefficients, resulting in a more efficient and powerful engine.

Only two mounting screws are needed to install the valve cover while a single oil spray jet guarantees efficient cooling and keeps weight low.

A fine punched cam chain and the low-friction DLC coating on the rocker arm offers optimum efficiency, reliability, and durability.

Another focus was put on maintenance work. Added lock positions for the cam chain ensure easy serviceability of the valve train.

SOHC cylinder head with a compact design features a camshaft close to center of gravity

Intake ports designed for higher flow coefficients

DLC coating on rocker arms for optimum efficiency, reliability, and durability

Optimized valve timings for improved torque and throttle response

Lightweight valve cover with only two mounting screws

Fine punched cam chain aids durability and reduces friction

Easy serviceability of valve train through added lock positions for cam chain

Cylinder and piston

The lightweight aluminum cylinder features a 95 mm bore and a CP bridged-box-type piston optimized for low weight and maximum power. The piston features anodized annular grooves for durability and long service intervals. The compression ratio is 12.75:1.

Lightweight aluminum cylinder with 95mm bore / 63.4 mm stroke

Lightweight, high-performance CP forged bridged-box-type piston reduces oscillating masses

Compression ratio is 12.75:1 for exceptional peak performance

Anodized annular groove aids durability and guarantees longer service intervals

Crankshaft

The inertia produced by the crankshaft has been carefully calculated to deliver optimal traction and rideability from the powerful 450 cc 4-stroke engine. The crankshaft is specifically positioned to harness the rotating mass in the ideal center of gravity to ensure a lightweight and agile handling feel. A plain big end bearing comprising two force-fitted bearing shells ensure maximum reliability and durability.

Crankshaft positioned at the ideal center of gravity for agile handling

Plain big end bearing and force-fitted bearing shells for advanced durability and long service intervals

Crankcases

The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engine in positions that ensure the best possible handling. A steel oil pump gear, carefully positioned oil jets, and the oil pressure helps to prevent the clutch from overheating. The counter balancer shaft has been specifically calculated to reduce vibration from the engine.

High-pressure die cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining strength. The Husqvarna crown logo gives the bronze powder coated and noise reducing clutch cover a premium and durable look.

Design featuring optimized mass-centralization and increased efficiency

High pressure die-cast production process with thin walls for low weight while maintaining strength

Steel oil pump gear and specifically positioned oil jets aid durability

High oil pressure for increased resistance against clutch overheating

Optimized counter balancer shaft reduces vibration

Enduro specific clutch cover (noise reduction compared to FC models)

Gearbox

The lightweight 6-speed gearbox is produced by Pankl Racing Systems to ensure the highest level of durability and reliability. The design focuses on a weight optimized shift shaft, reducing the operating force needed to change gear.

The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and keeps the lever tip in its original position even in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor selects a specific engine map tailored for each gear.

The gear sensor is positioned on the shift drum and is also used for the Quickshifter to allow clutch less upshifts from second gear upwards. The function can be activated/deactivated via the QS button on the Map Select Switch located on the left side of the handlebar.

6-speed gearbox by Pankl Racing Systems with enduro-specific transmission ratio, exceptional durability, and smooth shifting

Weight optimized shift shaft reduces the operating force needed to change gear for smooth and precise shifting

Quickshifter positioned on the shift drum allows clutch less upshifts. The function can be activated/deactivated via the QS button on the Map Select Switch on the left side of the handlebar

Integrated gear sensor for specific engine maps for each gear

DDS clutch

The FE 450 features a DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. It integrates a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC-machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel plates and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

The pressure lubrication provides exceptional clutch cooling, reducing clutch fade in high stress usage.

Lightweight DDS clutch featuring consistent action and exceptional durability

Exceptional clutch cooling from pressure lubrication, reducing clutch fade from high stress

Enduro specific clutch cover for reduced noise output

FE 501s

Engine

The SOHC engine is the perfect example of the advanced engineering techniques used by Husqvarna Mobility, offering class-leading power at an overall weight of just 65 lb (29.5 kg).

Mass-centralization is key to the engine design. Chassis engineers have positioned the engine closer to the center of gravity for exceptional handling and maneuverability. This was achieved by tilting the engine 2° backwards and repositioning the sprocket 3 mm lower when compared to the previous generation. Together with the benefits of mass centralization and reduced weight, the anti-squat behavior of the chassis was significantly improved.

Draining noses for liquids and added service markers on the engine (▲) clearly show where to use washers, making maintenance and service easier than in the past.

Engine positioned for mass centralization and refined anti-squat behavior

Exceptional engine performance

Easy serviceability of engine internals with added service markers and draining noses for liquids

Cylinder head

The SOHC cylinder head is incredibly compact and lightweight using a short profile with the camshaft located as close to the center of gravity as possible. The engine mounts significantly improve handling and agility and are specifically developed to work with the oversized 500 cc 4-stroke engine and frame geometry.

The lightweight valves are actuated via a rocker arm and feature optimized timing, specifically designed to deliver precise levels of torque and throttle response. The diameter of the intake valves is 40 mm, while on the exhaust it is 33 mm. The intake port design allows for higher flow coefficients, resulting in a more efficient and powerful engine.

Only two mounting screws are needed to install the valve cover while a single oil spray jet guarantees efficient cooling and keeps weight low.

A fine punched cam chain and the low-friction DLC coating on the rocker arm offers optimum efficiency, reliability, and durability.

Another focus was put on maintenance work. Added lock positions for the cam chain ensure easy serviceability of the valve train.

SOHC cylinder head with a compact design features a camshaft close to center of gravity

Intake ports designed for higher flow coefficients

DLC coating on rocker arms for optimum efficiency, reliability, and durability

Optimized valve timings for improved torque and throttle response

Lightweight valve cover with only two mounting screws

Fine punched cam chain aids durability and reduces friction

Easy serviceability of valve train through added lock positions for cam chain

Cylinder and piston

The lightweight aluminum cylinder features a 95 mm bore and a CP bridged-box-type piston optimized for low weight and maximum power. The piston features anodized annular grooves for durability and long service intervals. The compression ratio is 12.75:1 to create a maximum output of over 64 hp. The 500 cc power plant is the most powerful one in Husqvarna’s offroad range.

Lightweight aluminum cylinder with 95 mm bore / 72 mm stroke

Lightweight, high-performance CP forged bridged-box-type piston reduces oscillating masses

Unchanged compression ratio (12.75:1) for exceptional peak performance

Anodized annular grooves on the piston aids durability and guarantees long service intervals

Crankshaft

The inertia produced by the crankshaft has been carefully calculated to deliver optimal traction and rideability from the ultra-powerful 500 cc engine. The crankshaft is specifically positioned to harness the rotating mass in the ideal center of gravity for lightweight and agile handling. A plain big end bearing comprising two force-fitted bearing shells ensure maximum reliability and durability.

Crankshaft position at the ideal center of gravity for agile handling

Plain big end bearing and force-fitted bearing shells for advanced durability and extended service intervals

Crankcases

The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engine in positions that ensure the best possible handling. A steel oil pump gear, carefully positioned oil jets, and the oil pressure helps prevent the clutch from overheating. The counter balancer shaft has been specifically calculated to reduce vibration from the engine.

High-pressure die cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining strength. The Husqvarna crown logo gives the bronze powder coated and noise reducing clutch cover a premium and durable look.

Design featuring optimized mass-centralization and increased efficiency

High pressure die-cast production process with thin walls for low weight while maintaining strength

Steel oil pump gear and specifically positioned oil jets aid durability

High oil pressure for increased resistance against clutch overheating

Optimized counter balancer shaft reduces vibration

Enduro specific clutch cover (noise reduction compared to FC models)

Gearbox

The lightweight 6-speed gearbox is produced by Pankl Racing Systems to ensure the highest level of durability and reliability. The design focuses on a weight optimized shift shaft, reducing the operating force needed to change gear.

The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and keeps the lever tip in its original position even in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor selects a specific engine map tailored for each gear.

The gear sensor is positioned on the shift drum and is also used for the Quickshifter to allow clutch less upshifts from second gear upwards. The function can be activated/deactivated via the QS button on the Map Select Switch located on the left side of the handlebar.

6-speed gearbox by Pankl Racing Systems with enduro-specific transmission ratio, exceptional durability, and smooth shifting

Weight optimized shift shaft reduces the operating force needed to change gear for smooth and precise shifting

Quickshifter positioned on the shift drum allows clutch less upshifts. The function can be activated/deactivated via the QS button on the Map Select Switch on the left side of the handlebar

Integrated gear sensor for specific engine maps for each gear

DDS clutch

The FE 501s features a DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. It integrates a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel plates and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

The pressure lubrication provides exceptional clutch cooling, reducing clutch fade in high stress usage.

Lightweight DDS clutch featuring consistent action and exceptional durability

Exceptional clutch cooling from pressure lubrication, reducing clutch fade from high stress

Enduro specific clutch cover for reduced noise output

TE 150

Engine

All the latest innovations have been brought into the 2-stroke platform and the TE 150 engine is no exception. Offering an overall weight of just 41.4 lb (18.8 kg) (incl. oil, gear lever, clutch slave cylinder), the 2-stroke engine sets the performance benchmark for 150 cc enduro machinery. For youngsters through to professional racers, the TE 150 is the ultimate lightweight model on the market.

The lightweight engine is designed with a focus on torque, making it easy to ride for many different riders and their preferences. The significant advantage of the engine comes from the injection technology with noticeably strong power high in the rev range. Riders can rev the engine longer and higher without experiencing a sudden loss of performance as felt on the older TPI engine generation.

The engine is designed to centralize rotating mass for optimal operation with the chassis resulting in a light and agile handling feel. Together with the benefits of mass centralization and reduced weight, the anti-squat behavior of the chassis was significantly improved by disconnecting the backbone of the steel frame concept while the engine is mounted symmetrically on both sides.

The throttle body fuel injection system (Keihin 39 mm throttle body in combination with Vitesco EMS) and electronic exhaust control implemented on the 150cc enduro engine allows for a more compact engine design and free definable values for engine speed and load. The result is a tailormade power delivery for each gear and every situation.

Another focus when developing the engine was the serviceability. Draining noses for liquids, an oil level indicator and added service markers on the engine (▲) clearly show where to use washers, making maintenance and service easier than in the past.

The water pump concept includes a shaft featuring a drive wheel instead of the previous centrifugal regulator and is protected by the aluminum diecast water pump cover. The water pump concept is shared among all 2-stroke enduro engines, making it easy for dealers to supply spare parts in the rare case it’s needed.

Pinnacle of performance → high power output, 41.4 lb (18.8 kg)

Latest 2-stroke EFI technology (TBI) Map 1 / white: hard pack (lean) – Map 2 / green: sand (rich)

Keihin Throttle body -> Massive step in quality and performance compared to older generation

Mass-centralization → significant benefits in handling and maneuverability

Easy serviceability of engine internals → added service markers and draining noses for liquids

Cylinder head

The cylinder head features an external water temperature sensor located within the tubing for a maximum level of accurate values. A “front” indication makes it close to impossible to mount the cylinder head the wrong way, which not only helps mechanics but also tech-savvy end customers servicing engines by themselves.

The combustion chamber inserts follow the same logic. Mixing up inserts from old generation models is now a thing of the past.

The 150 cc specific cylinder timing and porting results in a specific compression ratio for the entry-level enduro model.

“Front” indication on cylinder head → prevents incorrect installations

Specific combustion chamber insert → impossible to mix-up with insert of other models

Enduro-specific cylinder timing and porting → enduro typical compression ratio without compromises

Cylinder

The cylinder features a 58 mm bore. The highly innovative electronical exhaust control manages the opening of both, the main exhaust and lateral exhaust ports via specifically developed kinematics, activated via an actuator. On the TE 150, both the lateral exhaust ports and the main exhaust port open at the same time. The lateral exhaust ports open faster while the main exhaust port takes longer to open completely to deliver maximum power.

The results are a much better rideability, engine control, and a larger adjustability range of the engine characteristics. The power valve can be controlled according to the throttle position and engine rpms (vs. only engine rpms on mechanical system). Additionally, its auto-calibrating, meaning there’s no more hassle with wrong power valve adjustments.

The machined finish on the upper contour of the exhaust port ensures accurate port timing delivering unrivalled performance in every situation.

Electronical exhaust control → tailormade, linear, and predictable power delivery

Machined exhaust port → outstanding performance and controllability

Crankshaft

The crankshaft was designed with weight reduction in mind to increase the liveliness and response of the engine (approx. -300g compared to previous generation and the same as on the TE 125 model).

The perfect balance of rotating masses is achieved by balancing the weights of the crankshaft flywheel and the rotor. With this weight combination, vibrations are kept to an absolute minimum. The component is also positioned to ensure that the rotational mass created has very little effect on the handling of the motorcycle.

Lightweight crankshaft → responsive engine character

Combination of crankshaft and rotor → very little vibration

Crankcases

The TE 150 engine is designed with mass centralization and weight minimization as the main criteria. As a result, the crankcases have been designed to house the internal components of the engine in the perfect position to achieve the ideal center of gravity while adding the least possible weight. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure die cast production process, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining exceptional reliability.

The black powder coating provides additional durability and a premium look, while service markings and oil level markings improve the serviceability. Additionally, the engine is connected to the frame with symmetrical engine mounts (left and right side) resulting in a refined flex characteristic.

Light and compact crankcase, optimized mass-centralization

Symmetrical engine mounts

Easy serviceability of engine internals with added service markers and draining noses for liquids

Optimized crankcase pressure sensor: larger hose diameter, more robust against soiling with oil carbon particles, better signal quality and better engine load detection

Gearbox

The 6-speed gearbox is manufactured exclusively by Pankl Racing Systems ensuring the highest level of durability and reliability. The gearbox features specific enduro gearing while the gear lever features an innovative tip design that prevents dirt build-up. Gear shifting is made effortless by the optimized shift drum and shift fork. The shift shaft is optimally positioned for smooth and precise shifting. The lever design and the transmission ventilation concept rounds of the shift mechanism.

6-speed gearbox → manufactured by Pankl Racing Systems

Longer, Enduro specific gearing ratio

Shift drum and shift fork → optimized leverage, more smooth and precise shifting

Friction optimized shifting mechanism → less necessary lever force

DS Clutch

The TE 125 features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece of CNC-machined steel that allows the use of thin steel plates and contributes to the compact design of the engine. A shared clutch slave cylinder brings the advantage to dealers of keeping less spare parts stock as the design is used among all Husqvarna enduro models.

DS clutch → lightweight with consistent action and exceptional durability

Clutch slave cylinder → less spare parts stock for dealers

EFI (TBI)

The Husqvarna 2-stroke enduro models come with an electronics-controlled fuel injection. The Throttle Body Injection (TBI) was initially introduced with the MY23 2-stroke Motocross range.

In cooperation with Keihin, we developed a 39 mm throttle body fulfilling the needs of an innovative and state of the art 2-stroke enduro injection. The ECU is supplied by Vitesco and works in harmony with the Keihin throttle body by always delivering the right amount of air-fuel mixture. Therefore, the ECU continuously analyses water temperature, air temperature, ambient pressure, pressure within the crankcase, rpm, and throttle position to calculate the perfect air-fuel mixture for any riding situation.

Composite flaps on the outside of the reed valve case provide a perfect sealing for the intake tract. This design avoids fuel excess in extreme up or downhill sections, which could lead to overly rich engine settings while Boyesen Inc. supply the carbon membranes for the reed valve case.

A beneficial side effect of the electronic fuel injection and the ECU is the implementation of the innovative electronic exhaust control.

With all these innovative features it was also possible to introduce different engine maps on the 150 cc enduro engine. Map 1 is the standard, more mellow map for linear, predictable power, while map 2 is the more aggressive map for added throttle response and a crisper, explosive power output. Both maps can be selected via the Map Select Switch on the left side of the handlebar.

EFI by Keihin (39 mm throttle body) → optimal power delivery and performance in any condition

Reed valve case design → guarantees right air-fuel mixture even in most extreme up or downhill sections

Injectors with optimized Sauter Mean Diameter (SMD) → smaller droplets

Oil Injection

Additionally, the ECU controls the specific amount of oil injected into the throttle body. It’s not consistently a mix of 1:60 but varies pending on the riding situation and can be leaner or richer.

The TBI injection has the big benefit of a more homogeneous fuel/air mixture due to a later oil injection compared to the older TPI engine. The injection point is at the membrane flange while in the past (TPI) the position was at the throttle body. The oscillation of membranes increases the oil/fuel mix further and leads to an unreached level of atomization. As a result, the engines have a lower risk of seizing, a better internal combustion. and a better rideability in all conditions. The drawback is a higher fuel and oil consumption.

The engine character of the old TPI engine was not known for being very lively. Actually, quite often in low revs with low engine loads, “oil nests” were common, which led to delayed and sluggish engine responses. This is now a matter of the past and the engines are much more versatile, fulfilling the needs of different rider levels and use cases. From hard enduro to classic enduro.

E-Start

The full enduro range comes with E-Start only. A kickstart is not in place and cannot be retrofitted. The starter motor comes without any intermediate shaft, saving weight and allowing a compact engine design with perfect integration. A robust but also compact cover protects the starter motor from damage caused by roost or rocks. The 12.8V 2 Ah Lithium-Ion battery is placed under the seat close to the center of gravity. The engine can easily be put to life by pressing the combined start/stop button on the right side of the handlebar. A high-quality stator and pickup is built into the TE 150 engine for reliability and an efficient power supply for the electronics.

E-Start → less loss of time if the engine is stalled and user friendliness

Li-Ion battery → lightweight, 1 kg lighter than a conventional battery

High-capacity stator and pickup → reliable and provides an efficient power supply for the electronics

TE 250

Engine

The 250 cc 2-stroke engine has for long been the best combination of unsurpassed power and lightweight construction. The simplicity and low maintenance cost of the 2-stroke motor has made it a favorite amongst riders for generations.

With an overall weight of just 54.6 lb (24.8 kg), the TE 250 engine sets the benchmark in the competitive E1 class and is the perfect 2-stroke machine to compete with 250 cc 4-stroke models.

The lightweight engine is designed to provide more torque than any previous 250 cc 2–stroke engine without losing its typical 2-stroke character.

The engine is designed to centralize rotating mass for optimal operation with the chassis resulting in a light and agile handling feel. Together with the benefits of mass centralization and reduced weight, the anti-squat behavior of the chassis was significantly refined on the current model by disconnecting the backbone of the steel frame concept with the engine mounted symmetrically on both sides.

The Throttle Body Injection (TBI) system (Keihin 39 mm throttle body in combination with Vitesco EMS) and the electronic exhaust control implemented on the TE 250 engine allows for a more compact engine design and free definable values for engine speed and load. The result is a tailormade power delivery for each gear and every situation.

Another focus when developing the engine was the serviceability. Draining noses for liquids, an oil level indicator and added service markers on the engine (▲) clearly show where to use washers, making maintenance and service easier than in the past.

The water pump concept includes a shaft featuring a drive wheel instead of the previous centrifugal regulator and is protected by the aluminum diecast water pump cover. The water pump concept is shared among all 2-stroke enduro engines, making it easy for dealers to supply spare parts in the rare case it’s needed.

Pinnacle of performance → high power output, 6 lb (24.8 kg)

Mass-centralization → significant benefits in handling and maneuverability

Easy serviceability of engine internals → added service markers and draining noses for liquids

Cylinder head

The cylinder head features an external water temperature sensor within the tubing for a maximum level of accurate values. A “front” indication makes it close to impossible to mount the cylinder head the wrong way, which not only helps mechanics but also riders servicing engines by themselves.

The combustion chamber inserts follow the same logic and mixing up inserts from different models is a matter of the past. All these details significantly improve the overall engine serviceability.

The enduro-specific cylinder timing and porting results in a high compression ratio and no compromise between the motocross and enduro ranges as each engine configuration is tailor made for its own use case.

“Front” indication on cylinder head → prevents wrong installations

Combustion chamber insert → impossible to mix-up with insert of other models

Enduro-specific cylinder timing and porting → enduro specific compression ratio without compromises

Cylinder

The cylinder features a 66.4 mm bore. The highly innovative electronic exhaust control manages the opening of both the main exhaust and lateral exhaust ports via specifically developed kinematics, activated via an actuator. On the TE 250 the main exhaust port opens before the lateral exhaust port opens to deliver maximum, yet controllable power.

The results are exceptional rideability, engine control, and a larger adjustability range of the engine characteristics (differences between the two engine maps).

The power valve can be controlled according to the throttle position and engine rpms (vs. only engine rpms on mechanical system). Additionally, its auto-calibrating, meaning there’s no more hassle with wrong power valve adjustments.

The machined finish on the upper contour of the exhaust port ensures accurate port timing delivering unrivalled performance in every situation.

Electronic exhaust control → tailormade, linear, and predictable power delivery

Machined exhaust port → outstanding performance and controllability

Crankshaft

The crankshaft was designed with weight reduction in mind to increase the liveliness and response of the engine. The perfect balance of rotating masses is achieved by balancing the weights of the crankshaft flywheel, the rotor, and the counter balancer shaft. With a perfect combination of these components, vibrations are kept to an absolute minimum. Engine internals are also positioned to ensure that the rotational mass created has very little effect on the handling of the motorcycle.

Lightweight crankshaft → responsive engine character

Combination of crankshaft, rotor, and counter balancer shaft → very little vibration

Counter balancer shaft

The TE 250 features a laterally mounted counter balancer shaft. This shaft significantly reduces vibrations resulting in a smoother and more comfortable ride with less rider fatigue.

Counter balancer shaft → significantly reduced vibration

Crankcases

The TE 250 engine is designed with mass centralization as one of the main criteria. As a result, the crankcases have been designed to house the internal components of the engine in the perfect position to achieve the ideal center of gravity while adding the least possible weight. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure die cast production process, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining exceptional reliability.

The black powder coating provides additional durability and a premium look, while service markings and oil level markings improve the serviceability. Additionally, the engine is connected to the frame with symmetrical engine mounts (left and right side) resulting in a refined flex characteristic.

Light and compact crankcases, optimized mass-centralization

Symmetrical engine mounts

Easy serviceability of engine internals with added service markers and draining noses for liquids

Optimized crank case pressure sensor: larger hose diameter, more robust against soiling with oil carbon particles, better signal quality, and better engine load detection

Gearbox

The 6-speed gearbox is manufactured exclusively by Pankl Racing Systems for the highest levels of durability and reliability. The gearbox features specific enduro gearing while the gear lever has an innovative tip design that prevents dirt build-up. An optimized transmission ventilation concept rounds out the shifting mechanism.

6-speed gearbox → manufactured by Pankl Racing Systems

Gear lever → smooth and precise shifting in all conditions

Friction optimized shifting mechanism in every detail → less necessary lever force

DDS Clutch

The TE 250 features a DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. It integrates a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece of CNC-machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel plates and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

DDS clutch featuring consistent modulation and exceptional durability

Light action with integrated damping system, increased traction and reliability

EFI (TBI)

The Husqvarna 2-stroke enduro models come with an electronics-controlled fuel injection. The Throttle Body Injection (TBI) was initially introduced with the MY23 2-stroke Motocross range.

In cooperation with Keihin, we developed a 39 mm throttle body fulfilling the needs of an innovative and state of the art 2-stroke enduro injection. The ECU is supplied by Vitesco and works in harmony with the Keihin throttle body by always delivering the right amount of air-fuel mixture. Therefore, the ECU continuously analyses water temperature, air temperature, ambient pressure, pressure within the crankcase, rpm, and throttle position to calculate the perfect air-fuel mixture for any riding situation.

Composite flaps on the outside of the reed valve case provide a perfect sealing for the intake tract. This design avoids fuel excess in extreme up or downhill sections, which could lead to overly rich engine settings while Boyesen Inc. supply the carbon membranes for the reed valve case.

A beneficial side effect of the electronic fuel injection and the ECU is the implementation of the innovative electronic exhaust control.

With all these innovative features it was also possible to introduce different engine maps on the 250 cc enduro engine. Map 1 is the standard, more mellow map for linear, predictable power, while map 2 is the more aggressive map for added throttle response and a crisper, explosive power output. Both maps can be selected via the Map Select Switch on the left side of the handlebar.

EFI by Keihin (39 mm throttle body) → optimal power delivery and performance in any condition

Reed valve case design → guarantees right air-fuel mixture even in most extreme up or downhill sections

Injectors with optimized Sauter Mean Diameter (SMD) → smaller droplets

Oil Injection

Additionally, the ECU controls the specific amount of oil injected into the throttle body. It’s not consistently a mix of 1:60 but varies pending on the riding situation and can be leaner or richer.

The TBI injection has the big benefit of a more homogeneous fuel/air mixture due to a later oil injection compared to the older TPI engine. The injection point is at the membrane flange while in the past (TPI) the position was at the throttle body. The oscillation of membranes increases the oil/fuel mix further and leads to an unreached level of atomization. As a result, the engines have a lower risk of seizing, a better internal combustion. and a better rideability in all conditions. The drawback is a higher fuel and oil consumption.

The engine character of the old TPI engine was not known for being very lively. Actually, quite often in low revs with low engine loads, “oil nests” were common, which led to delayed and sluggish engine responses. This is now a matter of the past and the engines are much more versatile, fulfilling the needs of different rider levels and use cases. From hard enduro to classic enduro.

E-Start

The full enduro range comes with E-Start only. A kickstart is not in place and cannot be retrofitted. The starter motor comes without any intermediate shaft, saving weight and allowing a compact engine design with perfect integration. A robust but also compact cover protects the starter motor from damage caused by roost or rocks. The 12.8V 2 Ah Lithium-Ion battery is placed under the seat close to the center of gravity. The engine can easily be put to life by pressing the combined start/stop button on the right side of the handlebar. A high-quality stator and pickup is built into the TE 250 engine for reliability and an efficient power supply for the electronics.

E-Start → less loss of time if the engine is stalled and user friendliness

Li-Ion battery → lightweight, 1 kg lighter than a conventional battery

High-capacity stator and pickup → reliable and provides an efficient power supply for the electronics

TE 300

The flagship TE 300 offers astonishing power in a light and agile package. While retaining exceptional reliability and low maintenance costs, the 300 cc 2-stroke engine features an innovative throttle body fuel injection and sets the benchmark for unrivalled power and lightweight construction. While offering the highest 2-stroke performance in the enduro range, the TE 300 is even more controllable and benefits from added convenience by eliminating the need for premixing fuel.

Engine

All the latest innovations have been brought into the 2-stroke enduro platform. With an overall weight of just 54.2 lb (24.6 kg), the TE 300 engine sets the benchmark when it comes to a weight/performance ratio. Many championships will see the TE 300 on top of the result sheets of the highly competitive E3 class, underlining this new era of 2-stroke technology.

The lightweight engine is designed to provide more torque than any previous 2-stroke engine without losing its typical high-revving, lightweight 2-stroke character.

The engine is designed to centralize rotating mass for optimal operation with the chassis resulting in a light and agile handling feel. The power train has been positioned in the same place as on the TE 250. Together with the benefits of mass centralization and reduced weight, the anti-squat behavior of the chassis was significantly refined on the current model by disconnecting the backbone of the steel frame concept with the engine mounted symmetrically on both sides.

The Throttle Body Injection (TBI) system (Keihin 39 mm throttle body in combination with Vitesco EMS) and the electronic exhaust control implemented on the TE 300 engine allows for a more compact engine design and free definable values for engine speed and load. The result is a tailormade power delivery for each gear and every situation.

Another focus when developing the engine was the serviceability. Draining noses for liquids, an oil level indicator and added service markers on the engine (▲) clearly show where to use washers, making maintenance and service easier than in the past.

The water pump concept includes a shaft featuring a drive wheel instead of the previous centrifugal regulator and is protected by the aluminum diecast water pump cover. The water pump concept is shared among all 2-stroke enduro engines, making it easy for dealers to supply spare parts in the rare case it’s needed.

Pinnacle of performance → high power output, 54.2 lb (24.6 kg)

Mass-centralization → significant benefits in handling and maneuverability

Easy serviceability of engine internals → added service markers and draining noses for liquids

Cylinder head

The cylinder head features an external water temperature sensor within the tubing for a maximum level of accurate values. A “front” indication makes it close to impossible to mount the cylinder head the wrong way, which not only helps mechanics but also riders servicing engines by themselves.

The combustion chamber inserts follow the same logic and mixing up inserts from different models is a matter of the past. All these details significantly improve the overall engine serviceability.

The enduro-specific cylinder timing and porting results in a high compression ratio and no compromise between the motocross and enduro ranges as each engine configuration is tailor made for its own use case.

“Front” indication on cylinder head → prevents wrong installations

Combustion chamber insert → impossible to mix-up with insert of other models

Enduro-specific cylinder timing and porting → enduro specific compression ratio without compromises

Cylinder

The cylinder features a 72 mm bore. The highly innovative electronic exhaust control manages the opening of both the main exhaust and lateral exhaust ports via specifically developed kinematics, activated via an actuator. On the TE 300 the main exhaust port opens before the lateral exhaust port opens to deliver maximum, yet controllable power.

The results are exceptional rideability, engine control, and a larger adjustability range of the engine characteristics (differences between the two engine maps).

The power valve can be controlled according to the throttle position and engine rpms (vs. only engine rpms on mechanical system). Additionally, its auto-calibrating, meaning there’s no more hassle with wrong power valve adjustments.

The machined finish on the upper contour of the exhaust port ensures accurate port timing delivering unrivalled performance in every situation.

Electronic exhaust control → tailormade, linear, and predictable power delivery

Machined exhaust port → outstanding performance and controllability

Crankshaft

The crankshaft was designed with weight reduction in mind to increase the liveliness and response of the engine. The perfect balance of rotating masses is achieved by balancing the weights of the crankshaft flywheel, the rotor, and the counter balancer shaft. With a perfect combination of these components, vibrations are kept to an absolute minimum. Engine internals are also positioned to ensure that the rotational mass created has very little effect on the handling of the motorcycle.

Lightweight crankshaft → responsive engine character

Combination of crankshaft, rotor, and counter balancer shaft → very little vibration

Counter balancer shaft

The TE 250 features a laterally mounted counter balancer shaft. This shaft significantly reduces vibrations resulting in a smoother and more comfortable ride with less rider fatigue.

Counter balancer shaft → significantly reduced vibration

Crankcases

The TE 300 engine is designed with mass centralization as one of the main criteria. As a result, the crankcases have been designed to house the internal components of the engine in the perfect position to achieve the ideal center of gravity while adding the least possible weight. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure die cast production process, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining exceptional reliability.

The black powder coating provides additional durability and a premium look, while service markings and oil level markings improve the serviceability. Additionally, the engine is connected to the frame with symmetrical engine mounts (left and right side) resulting in a refined flex characteristic.

Light and compact crankcases, optimized mass-centralization

Symmetrical engine mounts

Easy serviceability of engine internals with added service markers and draining noses for liquids

Optimized crank case pressure sensor: larger hose diameter, more robust against soiling with oil carbon particles, better signal quality, and better engine load detection

Gearbox

The 6-speed gearbox is manufactured exclusively by Pankl Racing Systems for the highest levels of durability and reliability. The gearbox features specific enduro gearing while the gear lever has an innovative tip design that prevents dirt build-up. An optimized transmission ventilation concept rounds out the shifting mechanism.

6-speed gearbox → manufactured by Pankl Racing Systems

Gear lever → smooth and precise shifting in all conditions

Friction optimized shifting mechanism in every detail → less necessary lever force

DDS Clutch

The TE 300 features a DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. It integrates a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece of CNC-machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel plates and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

DDS clutch featuring consistent modulation and exceptional durability

Light action with integrated damping system, increased traction and reliability

EFI (TBI)

The Husqvarna 2-stroke enduro models come with an electronics-controlled fuel injection. The Throttle Body Injection (TBI) was initially introduced with the MY23 2-stroke Motocross range.

In cooperation with Keihin, we developed a 39 mm throttle body fulfilling the needs of an innovative and state of the art 2-stroke enduro injection. The ECU is supplied by Vitesco and works in harmony with the Keihin throttle body by always delivering the right amount of air-fuel mixture. Therefore, the ECU continuously analyses water temperature, air temperature, ambient pressure, pressure within the crankcase, rpm, and throttle position to calculate the perfect air-fuel mixture for any riding situation.

Composite flaps on the outside of the reed valve case provide a perfect sealing for the intake tract. This design avoids fuel excess in extreme up or downhill sections, which could lead to overly rich engine settings while Boyesen Inc. supply the carbon membranes for the reed valve case.

A beneficial side effect of the electronic fuel injection and the ECU is the implementation of the innovative electronic exhaust control.

With all these innovative features it was also possible to introduce different engine maps on the 300 cc enduro engine. Map 1 is the standard, more mellow map for linear, predictable power, while map 2 is the more aggressive map for added throttle response and a crisper, explosive power output. Both maps can be selected via the Map Select Switch on the left side of the handlebar.

EFI by Keihin (39 mm throttle body) → optimal power delivery and performance in any condition

Reed valve case design → guarantees right air-fuel mixture even in most extreme up or downhill sections

Injectors with optimized Sauter Mean Diameter (SMD) → smaller droplets

Oil Injection

Additionally, the ECU controls the specific amount of oil injected into the throttle body. It’s not consistently a mix of 1:60 but varies pending on the riding situation and can be leaner or richer.

The TBI injection has the big benefit of a more homogeneous fuel/air mixture due to a later oil injection compared to the older TPI engine. The injection point is at the membrane flange while in the past (TPI) the position was at the throttle body. The oscillation of membranes increases the oil/fuel mix further and leads to an unreached level of atomization. As a result, the engines have a lower risk of seizing, a better internal combustion. and a better rideability in all conditions. The drawback is a higher fuel and oil consumption.

The engine character of the old TPI engine was not known for being very lively. Actually, quite often in low revs with low engine loads, “oil nests” were common, which led to delayed and sluggish engine responses. This is now a matter of the past and the engines are much more versatile, fulfilling the needs of different rider levels and use cases. From hard enduro to classic enduro.

E-Start

The full enduro range comes with E-Start only. A kickstart is not in place and cannot be retrofitted. The starter motor comes without any intermediate shaft, saving weight and allowing a compact engine design with perfect integration. A robust but also compact cover protects the starter motor from damage caused by roost or rocks. The 12.8V 2 Ah Lithium-Ion battery is placed under the seat close to the center of gravity. The engine can easily be put to life by pressing the combined start/stop button on the right side of the handlebar. A high-quality stator and pickup is built into the TE 300 engine for reliability and an efficient power supply for the electronics.