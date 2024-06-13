SUZUKI ANNOUNCES RETURNING OFF-ROAD, DUAL-SPORT & MX MODELS FOR 2025

Suzuki has announced a number of motorcycles for the 2025 model year. Among them are many of the MX, dual-sport and off-road bikes that were previously offered. The official press release from Suzuki follows:

Suzuki announced its first wave of exciting 2025 motorcycles and ATVs today. Giving a sample of what’s to come for 2025, today’s announcement covers a selection of models from a wide group of segments. From DualSport, Sport, Cruiser, Scooter, Offroad, and Youth ATV, our new model year begins to take flight.

These 2025 Suzuki models offer attractive new color and graphics options in the iconic GSX-R sportbike lineup, while the proven DR650S DualSport continues as one of the most solid and reliable bikes in its class. The proven line of RM-Z motocrossers returns after a successful year in professional racing.

DUALSPORT

DR650S – For 2025 the Suzuki DR650S continues its legacy as perhaps the best all-around, dual-purpose motorcycle available. Always an outstanding performance value, every DR650S is quality built by Suzuki and features a dependable, 644cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder four-stroke engine mounted in a robust steel, semi-double cradle frame.

For 2025, the DR650 comes in Solid Black and Iron Gray paint with contrasting black and orange graphics, or bright Solid Special White #2 bodywork featuring distinctive blue and black graphics. Whatever adventure a rider undertakes, the 2025 Suzuki DR650S is a willing and eager partner.

Key DR650S Features

* Convenient push-button electric starting easily gets the torque-rich, 644cc, air- and oil-cooled, 4-stroke thumper ready for fun.

* The smooth-shifting transmission with easy-pull clutch makes it easy to ride the DR650S on any kind of road.

* Built around cast and tubular parts precision welded together, the strong steel frame has high-quality suspension and brake components for trouble-free riding.

* Engineered into the suspension is the ability to lower the seat height, using a Genuine Suzuki Accessory lowering kit.

2025 DR650S: MSRP $7,199

MOTOCROSS

The Suzuki RM-Z is heralded as one of the most celebrated motocrossers in AMA history. Many of the sport’s most renowned racers proudly piloted RM-Z helping the RM-Z earn its place as the champion’s choice. The 2025 RM-Zs continue to deliver legendary cornering, nimble handling, high peak power, and proven durability for virtually any style a racer or offroad enthusiast rides. Combine this solid platform, its exceptional value, and Suzuki’s robust amateur racing support from the RM Army contingency, choosing the 2025 RM-Z450 or RM-Z250 is easy.



RM ARMY EDITION

The successful RM Army Edition program continues for 2025*. Buyers of new 2025 RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 models will also receive the following components to upgrade their new bike:

* Pro Circuit® RM Army Edition T-6 full system exhaust: titanium silencer shell with carbon end cap, stainless steel header and custom “RM Army Edition” decal (Average Retail Value (ARV): $1,100.00)

* Throttle Syndicate RM Army Edition Graphics Kit (ARV: $149.99)

* Also included in the kit is a QR code that gives riders the option to purchase discounted matching number plate graphics for their new RM-Z that they can customize with their own name and number.

* Program subject to change, see dealer for details.

RM-Z450 – The 2025 RM-Z450’s sleek, race-ready appearance, strong engine, and nimble chassis provide the effective power and precise handling that affirms Suzuki’s race-winning legacy. Tuning the electronic fuel injection and ignition systems for maximum performance is easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner 2.0, or proven fuel-coupler system included with each 2025 RM-Z450.

Key RM-Z450 Features

* Delivering excellent throttle response through the entire rev range, the 449cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve, DOHC engine is the latest incarnation of Suzuki’s proven fuel-injected powerplant that delivers high peak horsepower with strong torque characteristics.

* Thanks to Suzuki’s industry-leading design and production standards, shifting the five-speed transmission is smooth and precise, while the multi-plate, wet clutch uses a lever and cam release mechanism for a light and direct feel.

* Balancing lightness with strength to achieve exceptional handling, the aluminum frame and beam-style swingarm support the fully adjustable, the SHOWA® Balance Free spring fork and shock that deliver remarkable damping response.

* Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 is included and provides the ability to adjust the fuel injection and ignition settings though a smartphone application, while the Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) and advanced traction management system provides the rider a performance edge.

* The Suzuki beak-inspired styling has sharp front fender and radiator shroud shapes that blend into the frame’s side covers and into an upswept tail. This functional styling and trim chassis permit a variety of rider positions that facilitate maneuvering and comfort.

* Suzuki Genuine Accessories include items that can enhance the RM-Z’s performance and simplify maintenance. Learn more Suzuki’s industry leading contingency and track-side support programs at suzukicycles.com/racing. (https://suzukicycles.com/racing)

2025 RM-Z450: MSRP $9,299

RM-Z250 – The 2025 RM-Z250 has an established reputation as one of the best-handling 250’s. The twin-spar aluminum frame and hydro-formed aluminum swingarm use a KYB®-supplied adjustable suspension with a coil spring fork and a rear shock with four-way damping force adjustment. Strong brakes and ergonomically shaped bodywork continue to help fast riders maneuver the RM-Z250 as they carve up the track. Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner and proven fuel-coupler system make for quick and easy tuning. Suzuki’s Winning Balance philosophy continues with the 2025 RM-Z250.

Key RM-Z250 Features

* Superb performance starts with a center-port head as the fuel-injected, 249cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve, DOHC engine is proven and dependable while delivering strong peak power and superb throttle response through the entire rev range.

* Thanks to Suzuki’s industry-leading design and production standards, shifting the five-speed transmission is smooth and precise, while the multi-plate, wet clutch uses a lever and cam release mechanism for a light and direct feel.

* Agile handling comes from an aluminum frame that is lighter but has a ten percent increase in torsional rigidity as compared to the prior generation frame, achieving superior front-and-rear weight distribution. The KYB® coil spring fork and shock have fully adjustable damping force for superior suspension response.

* Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 is included and provides the ability to adjust the fuel injection and ignition settings through a smartphone application, while the Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) and advanced traction management system provides the rider a performance edge.

* The Suzuki beak-inspired styling has sharp front fender and radiator shroud shapes that blend into the frame’s side covers and into an upswept tail. This functional styling and trim chassis permit a variety of rider positions that facilitate maneuvering and comfort.

2025 RM-Z250: MSRP $8,199

OFFROAD

DR-Z125L – Well suited for young and smaller riders, the 2025 Suzuki DR-Z125L takes on the dirt like a larger, more expensive bike. Large 19-inch front and 16-inch rear tires, as well as a front disc brake, deliver big bike performance in a size-appropriate motorcycle.

The DR-Z125L is the perfect platform to build essential riding skills in young riders, thanks to its manual clutch and smooth five-speed transmission that let riders develop skills as they advance within the sport. Styled to evoke Suzuki’s Championship-winning RM-Z models, the 2025 DR-Z125L continues to impress young riders with a race-oriented profile.

Key DR-Z125L Features

* Compact, 124cc, four-stroke, single cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine with a Mikuni® VM20SS carburetor provides strong low- to mid-range power delivery.

* The easy-pull, clutch lever lets the rider control takeoffs and power delivery. Five-speed transmission with a foot-operated gearshift system delivers precise operation.

* Lightweight, high-rigidity steel pipe frame and rear beam-style swingarm and lightweight spoke-style wheels with aluminum rims (19-inch front/16-inch rear) help reduce unsprung weight, contributing to agile handling, and smooth suspension performance.

* A precise, digital CDI ignition system has an ignition-timing map tuned to optimize the engine’s power characteristics.

* The bright Suzuki Factory Championship Yellow bodywork provides a seamless surface for easy maneuverability. The 32-inch seat height lets the bike fit a variety of riders.

2025 DR-Z125L

MSRP $3,619

DR-Z50 – The 2025 Suzuki DR-Z50 is ideal for young, beginning riders. The DR-Z50 wraps big bike looks around a platform developed to help keep adults in control of the ride. This Suzuki-built minibike brings ease and convenience to riders just getting started on two wheels. This motorcycle will be in the family for years, thanks to its rugged construction and sturdy ten-inch wheels. The DR-Z50 is the perfect way to get the whole family involved in motorcycling.

Key DR-Z50 Features

* Powered by a dependable, 49cc, four-stroke engine with plenty of torque to deliver the right type of performance for a younger rider. The engine’s peak power can be adjusted via a throttle limiter allowing adults to control engine output to suit the young rider’s ability.

* The easy-to-use automatic clutch smoothly transmits power through the three-speed manual foot-shift transmission, so beginning riders learn key gear shifting techniques, while discovering the joy of riding.

* The DR-Z50 has a durable steel frame and swingarm designed to carry a wide range of riders while tackling a variety of riding conditions. An inverted front fork has a RM-Z-inspired design to produce enjoyable riding on a variety of terrain, with 3.8 inches of front wheel travel to help absorb bumps.

* Starting the DR-Z50 requires a simple push of the electric start button. Riders can also kickstart the bike, so a fun day of riding is always available. The DR-Z50 provides the security of a keyed ignition, so the engine cannot run unless a supervising adult has switched it on.

* Aggressive RM-Z-inspired styling with bright yellow bodywork lets the rider enjoy big bike looks. The slightly forward-leaning riding position aids rider mobility, and the low 22-inch seat height helps put entry-level riders at ease.

* The DR-Z50 is designed for use by children and off-road use only—do not use on public roads. The DR-Z50 is not recommended for children under age seven. Adult supervision is required during operation. Single rider only—weight limit 40 kg (88 pounds).

2025 DR-Z50: MSRP $2,599