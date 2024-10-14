2024 24 HOURS OF GLEN HELEN

A record turnout of 80 teams and almost 400 riders took on the 24 Hours of Glen Helen this weekend. The course was designed by the crew from SRA racing, which holds GP-style events once a month at the same facility, so no one knows the tracks, ridges and trails better. The AA Open class this year was taken in dominant fashion by SLR Honda, which is using the event as a testing ground for the Baja 1000 next month. Justin Morgan was the rider of record, and he was joined by Ryan Surratt, Tyler Lynn and Brandon Prieto. In the early laps it was the Prairie Dogs team of Trevor Hunter, Trevor Stewart, Justin Seeds and Clay Hengeveld out front. Stewart claimed to be rusty, but he consistently turned some of the fastest times of the entire race. After an hour, the Prairie Dogs surrendered to the SLR team who then stretched the lead through the rest of the day. In the end, they had a three lap lead over the Dogs, with last year’s championship team led by Tyler Nicholson and RJ Warda holding third the whole time.

The race also marked the deciding round of the Glen Helen Endurance series, which includes the 6-Hour and the 10-Hour. That championship was eventually collected by Carson Tryon, who was the rider of record for the 125 team that collected third in the 6-Hour, second in the 10 hour and sixth overall this weekend. Carson was joined by Kodiak Lehman, Jacob Tilley, Travis Lavalley, Harlem Nelson and Ian Burke.

The Ironman class is where the real tough guys ride. This year it was won by Ryan McKee who never took a real break. Most of the race saw Joshua Dalton out front, but he was sidetracked in the pits in the wee hours of the morning. Evan Kleen was third throughout most of the drama. For full results, go to www.glenhelen.com.