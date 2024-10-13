2024 ISDE SPAIN // TESTS CANCELED DUE TO FLOOD, TEAM USA PHOTOSHOOTS, INTERVIEWS & TECH INSPECTION

FIM ISDE SPAIN // TESTS CANCELED DUE TO FLOOD, TEAM USA PHOTOSHOOTS, INTERVIEWS & TECH INSPECTION

After a busy morning of photoshoots, paperwork, tech inspections, and final bike impound, Team USA is all set and ready to kick off the 98th International Six Days of Enduro in Galicia, Spain. Watch as the team gears up for one of the toughest and most prestigious off-road races in the world as Dirt Bike Magazine will be giving you race coverage each day.

U.S. World Trophy Team

Dante Oliveira (KTM)

Johnny Girroir (KTM)

Cody Barnes (Honda)

Josh Toth (GAS GAS)

U.S. Women’s Trophy Team

Brandy Richards (KTM)

Korie Steede (Husqvarna)

Rachel Gutish (Sherco)

U.S. Junior Trophy Team

Mateo Oliveira (KTM)

Grant Davis (KTM)

Jason Tino (Husqvarna)