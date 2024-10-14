FIM ISDE SPAIN 2024 | Best of Day 1 – Six Days of Enduro
FIM ISDE SPAIN 2024 | Day 1 Racing, Tire Changes & more- Six Days of Enduro
Watch the RAW highlights as Team USA battles through the challenging terrain of Galiçia, Spain, on Day 1 of the 2024 International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE). Witness the grit and determination of these elite riders as they represent the United States in one of the toughest off-road competitions in the world. From the rocky trails to the relentless competition, Team USA is pushing their limits to bring home the trophy! Day 1 Results for Team USA:
🏆 U.S. World Trophy Team – 2nd Overall
Dante Oliveira (KTM)
Johnny Girroir (KTM)
Cody Barnes (Honda)
Josh Toth (GAS GAS)
🏆 U.S. Women’s Trophy Team – 1st Overall
Brandy Richards (KTM)
Korie Steede (Husqvarna)
Rachel Gutish (Sherco)
🏆 U.S. Junior Trophy Team – 3rd Overall
Mateo Oliveira (KTM)
Grant Davis (KTM)
Jason Tino (Husqvarna)
Stay tuned for more action-packed highlights from the upcoming days as Team USA continues their pursuit of victory in this legendary international event!
