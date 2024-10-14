2024 ISDE SPAIN DAY 1 INDIVIDUAL & TEAM RESULTS

As Day 1 of the 2024 NOCO International Six Days of Enduro ends here in Galiçia, Spain, while many of the predicted storylines coming in came to fruition, there were headlines that even Las Vegas oddsmakers couldn’t have predicted. Before even leaving the platform synonymous with ISDE, Great Britain’s Harry Edmonson, who had been moved up from the Junior team to the World Trophy team, had bike issues that left him working on his machine for over an hour as rider after rider passed him. He would eventually get his machine running so he could continue, but rules state that once you are an hour behind the lead rider, you are done. Edmonson has put himself, and Team GB in a large deficit before even getting out of sight of the paddock.

Also facing a setback today was the Italian Junior Trophy team. During the second special test of the day, Manuel Verzeroli was seen pushing his bike by yours truly near the end of the test. With a broken machine, Italy already lost one of its three riders, as all scores count for the JWT standings. For the next five days, teammates Kevin Cristino and Manolo Morettini will be riding for individual pride.

Photos by Future7Media

Words by Kyle Wolfe

ISDE WORLD TROPHY TEAMS



Team USA’s Dante Oliveira led the team with a 7th on Day-1.

There is also an unanswered question with Italian World Trophy rider Andrea Verona. The strongest challenger to Garcia over the last few years at ISDE, didn’t race special test four, but did race test five. However, the live results at the time of writing only have him showing in the first three tests of the day. Should this hold, Italy is out of the World Trophy standings on Day 1 as well, just like their Junior Trophy teammates.

As far as the rest of the Day 1 standings are concerned, it was a battle between the two riders who have claimed the majority of the World Enduro titles over the last decade. Great Britain’s Steve Holcombe would take the win in special tests 1, 2, and 5 on the day, eventually finishing Day 1 in second. Newly crowned champion, and the defending individual winner of the ISDE, Spain’s very own Josep Garcia, would take the other three special test wins on the day, as well as the outright lead into Day 2 over Holcombe, and the rest of the field.

Third through sixth outright for the day would be the entire French World Trophy team, lead by Theo Espinasse. Out of twenty-four results on the day, the French team consistently placed themselves as a group, showing the consistency the rest of the field was unable to match.

Dante Oliveira would be the top American rider on the day, placing seventh outright, 1:01.33 in back of the leader, Garcia. Cody Barnes would take ninth for the day, ten seconds behind Oliveira. Josh Toth and Johnny Girroir would finish eleventh and twelfth respectively, five seconds behind Cody Barnes.

In the World Trophy standings, France takes the Day 1 victory, ahead of the United States, with host nation Spain claiming third for the afternoon.

ISDE JUNIOR TROPHY TEAMS

Mateo Oliveira placed 6th on day 1 of racing in Spain.

In the Junior Trophy classification, it was odds on favorites Team Sweden taking a commanding lead at the end of Day 1. Looking for redemption after a heartbreaking end on the final moto in Argentina, the Swedes showed exactly why they were the team to beat. Max Ahlin takes the JWT lead into Day 2 tomorrow, with teammates Albin Norrbin, and Axel Semb holding onto seventh and eighth, both of them thirty one seconds off of their teammate. Italy’s Cristino and France’s Antoine Alix would be second and third, with GNCC regular Gus Riordan of Australia taking fourth. Top American Junior rider was 2024 XC2 GNCC champion Grant Davis, just eleven seconds off the pace of Ahlin at day’s end. Mateo Oliveira was next, less than two seconds behind Davis. Rookie Jason Tino would struggle in his first day of ISDE competition, coming home in twenty first, over two minutes off the lead.

In the team standings, France holds onto second with their trio of Alix, Leo Joyon, and Thibault Giraudon. USA holds onto third in the team standings.

ISDE WOMEN WORLD TROPHY TEAMS

Team USA’s Brandy Richards placed 1st on the day to put the Women’s class in first position.

In the Women World Trophy classification, it was the battle that everyone expected; USA vs AUS. Despite a last minute replacement on the American team, Brandy Richards, Ava Silvestri, and Rachel Gutish let it be known early that they came to ISDE to win, and nothing less. Australia, despite an injured Danielle Macdonald, were putting in fast times that held them within range of the United States. Macdonald however, will be on the watch list throughout the week, as it showed in the second half of the day that the leg she injured a few weeks ago, is going to hamper last year’s rookie sensation.

Individually, Brandy Richards would take the first special test win of the day. Tayla Jones of Australia would claim tests two and three, while Spain’s Mireia Badia would win test four. Richards would top test number five, while New Zealand’s Rachael Archer would take the final test win of the day.

Brandy Richards leads the way over Mireia Badia, and Rachael Archer. Tayla Jones and Jessica Gardiner round out the top five, while Rachel Gutish, and Ava Silvestri take sixth and ninth outright for the day.

TEAM USA GROUP STANDINGS DAY 1

World Trophy Team: 2nd

Junior World Trophy Team: 3rd

Womans World Trophy Team: 1st

World Trophy Individual Standings after Day 1:

1. Josep Garcia-ESP

2. Steve Holcombe-GBR +:8.96

3. Theo Espinasse-FRA +:19.91

4. Hugo Blanjoue-FRA +:38.18

5. Leo Le Quere-FRA +:46.79

6. Julien Roussaly-FRA +:53.63

7. Dante Oliveira-USA +1:01.33

8. Jonte Reynders-AUS +1:08.42

9. Cody Barnes-USA +1:11.02

10. Samuele Bernadini-ITA +1:15.06

11. Josh Toth-USA +1:15.46

12. Johnny Girroir-USA +1:16.51

Junior World Trophy Individual Standings after Day 1:

1. Max Ahlin-SWE

2. Kevin Cristino-ITA +:02.89

3. Antoine Alix-FRA +:03.55

4. Gus Riordan-AUS +04.79

5. Grant Davis-USA +:11.61

6. Mateo Oliveira-USA +:13.02

7. Albin Norrbin-SWE +:31.03

8. Axel Semb-SWE +:31.64

9. Leo Joyon-FRA +:31.98

10. Thibault Giraudon-FRA +:42.08

21. Jason Tino-USA +2:03.51

Women World Trophy individual standings after Day 1:

1. Brandy Richards-USA

2. Mireia Badia-ESP +:06.39

3. Rachael Archer-NZL +:38.66

4. Tayla Jones-AUS +53.05

5. Jessica Gardiner-AUS +:57.02

6. Rachel Gutish-USA +1:05.98

7. Shelby Turner-CAN +1:19.57

8. Linnea Akesson-SWE +1:31.95

9. Ava Silvestri-USA +1:43.60

10. Hedvig Malm-SWE +1:54.39

ISDE SPAIN 6-DAY TEAM USA DAY 1 OVERVIEW VIDEO

Sponsors of this content:

Acerbis

Scott Goggles

Scotts Performance

InnTech