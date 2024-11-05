SUZUKI IS BACK! NEW DUAL-SPORT MODEL REVEALED

Suzuki has revealed a new generation of the DRZ400S dual-sport bike. Now called the DR-Z4S, the bike has a completely new chassis and a substantially updated motor. It now features ride modes, traction control and antilock braking which can be disable by the rider. There is also a Supermoto version of the new model. The official press release follows:

Get ready to experience the next generation of Suzuki DualSport and SuperMoto motorcycles with the all-new 2025 Suzuki DR-Z4S and DR-Z4SM. Building on the exceptional success and legacy of Suzuki’s renowned DR-Z series, the all-new DR-Z4S and DR-Z4SM are engineered to deliver a perfect blend of performance, versatility, and modern technology.

Introduced in 2000, Suzuki’s DR-Z400S earned acclaim for delivering precise, nimble handling, easy maneuverability, and ultra-reliable performance. Highly capable and fun to ride, it won the hearts of riders who desired a street legal motorcycle that performed exceptionally well off-road, too. With the addition of the DR-Z400SM in 2005, Suzuki expanded the range to include a SuperMoto version that gave riders even more choice. For 2025, Suzuki is thrilled to introduce two new models that proudly tap into the DR-Z legacy.

The Suzuki DR-Z4S and DR-Z4SM feature an all-new steel twin-spar frame combined with an advanced aluminum subframe, and a lightweight aluminum swingarm for improved handling performance. They also feature a completely updated 398cc single-cylinder engine, now equipped with electronic fuel injection and the latest Suzuki Ride-By-Wire throttle body for smooth and precise power delivery.

Both new models feature the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), which provide advanced riding features like the three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), a multi-mode Traction Control System with a dedicated Gravel (G) mode, for even more off-road fun. Also included on both machines is an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)** with selectable full or rear-only ABS-off modes, depending on the model.

Adding to the refined handling delivered by the all-new frame and aluminum sub-frame, are new KYB fully adjustable suspension components front and rear, and new performance-driven, model specific tires for solid riding confidence. Wrap it all up in modern motocross-styled bodywork, sleek LED lighting, and fresh new colors and the DR-Z4S and DR-Z4SM are ready to conquer the trail or street like never before.

KEY DR-Z4S/SM FEATURES

* New twin-spar steel frame and aluminum subframe

* New long-travel adjustable KYB inverted forks and fully adjustable KYB rear suspension

* New Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S) suite including:

+ Three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS)

+ Four-mode Suzuki Traction Control System* (STCS)

+ ABS** (Antilock Brake System) with switchable Rear ABS OFF (DR-Z4SM) and Front & Rear ABS OFF modes (DR-Z4S)

+ Suzuki Easy Start System

* Thoroughly updated 398cc single-cylinder four-valve DOHC engine with:

+ Electronic Fuel Injection

+ Ride-by-Wire 42mm electronically controlled throttle body

+ 10-hole injector

+ New higher-lift cam profile and new piston design

+ New titanium intake valves and hollow, sodium-filled exhaust valves

+ Now features Suzuki’s Dual Spark Technology with two iridium spark plugs

+ Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS)

* All LED lighting, including new bifunctional LED headlight

* New LCD instrument panel

* New air cleaner box and inlet tube design with easy filter access

* New compact and lightweight fuel tank

* New radiator with larger diameter cooling fan

* New ergonomics including new: aluminum tapered handlebars, wider footpegs, and redesigned seat.

* New exhaust with slim body profile and double-wall design

DR-Z4S FEATURES

All-New Frame and Subframe

New twin-spar steel frame and lightweight aluminum sub-frame give exceptional torsional rigidity with minimal weight. Lightweight aluminum swingarm helps improve tracking and rear suspension response.

https://suzukicycles.com/dr-z4s?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=presspr&utm_term=drz4s&utm_content=image

New KYB Suspension

KYB long stroke inverted cartridge-style fork with 11.0 in. (280 mm) of travel has adjustable compression and rebound damping force for smooth performance on all types of on- and off-road terrain. New, rear KYB shock absorber has 11.6 in. (296 mm) of rear wheel travel with spring preload plus both compression and rebound damping force adjustments, and connects to a new, lightweight aluminum swingarm through a progressive linkage system.

Thoroughly Revised 398cc Engine

The DR-Z4S is powered by a thoroughly updated 398cc single-cylinder four-valve DOHC engine that delivers a smooth, controllable spread of torque from low RPM up through peak power. The redesigned cylinder head has optimized shapes for the intake port, intake valve boundary, and a smooth, flat combustion chamber that produces better combustion to provide consistent power under low loads with strong power output under heavier loads. The DOHC cylinder head contains a pair of lightweight titanium intake valves and a pair of hollow, sodium filled exhaust valves that help maximize combustion efficiency and performance.

Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.)

A collection of advanced electronic rider assists systems. The new DR-Z4S adopts Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), the Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS), Ride-by-Wire Electronic Throttle System, switchable ABS, and the Suzuki Easy Start System.

* Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) provides the DR-Z4S rider with a choice of three different engine power output characteristics (modes). Working in concert with the Traction Control System*, SDMS permits peak power in each mode while changing the nature of the power delivery.

* Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) enables the rider to better control the bike in diverse and varying conditions. The rider can select from two modes or a custom-tuned G (Gravel) mode setting that helps the rider maximize off-road performance. Experienced riders can turn the system off entirely and then rely on their skills rather than take advantage of the assistance offered by STCS’s three mode settings.

* ABS Equipped with a compact, yet effective Bosch-supplied ABS controller and is the first Suzuki production motorcycle with an ABS system that has a Front & Rear ABS OFF mode that will deactivate the ABS function for both wheels. The DR-Z4S also offers Rear ABS OFF mode, which switches off just the rear wheel ABS function.

New LCD Instrument Panel

The DR-Z4S has a newly designed LCD instrument panel that is light and compact, with a straightforward, legible display. This panel not only supplies critical real-time operating status information, but also keeps the rider aware of the settings for the bike’s respective systems.

https://suzukicycles.com/dr-z4s?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=presspr&utm_term=drz4s&utm_content=image

https://suzukicycles.com/dr-z4s?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=presspr&utm_term=drz4s&utm_content=image

LED Lighting

All of the DR-Z4S’ lighting is new, low-draw LED type, including the turn signals (white lenses with amber illumination), the taillight, and license plate illumination light. The new bifunction LED headlight is a unique design that incorporates both the high- and low-beam functions into one, bright projector module

Wheels and Tires

Spoke-style 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels with blacked-out aluminum rims are fitted with IRC GP-410 dual-purpose, tube-type tires. Built to perform optimally, whether negotiating off-road trails or riding on roads, these tires feature large center blocks that help provide a solid grip and contribute to the model’s outstanding dirt capability.

New Slim Fuel Tank

The fuel tank is a new, flush lightweight design. Fuel capacity is 2.3 US gal. (8.7 L)

New Air Cleaner Box and Inlet Tube

Designed to improve intake air flow and generate sharp throttle response with powerful low-speed torque. The left side body cover has a quick-release fastener, and swings open like a door, retaining the popular, easy access to the air filter element.

Electronic Fuel injection

Newly equipped with Electronic Fuel Injection, the 42 mm bore Ride-by-Wire throttle body, feeds the engine through a 10-hole injector.

DR-Z4SM FEATURES

New Suspension

New KYB long stroke inverted cartridge-style fork with 10.2 in. (260mm) of travel has adjustable compression and rebound damping force for smooth performance on all types of on- and off-road terrain. New, rear KYB shock absorber has 10.9 in. (277 mm) of rear wheel travel with spring preload plus both compression and rebound damping force adjustments, and connects to a new, lightweight aluminum swingarm through a progressive linkage system.

Wheels and Tires

Equipped with spoke-style 17-inch front and rear wheels with blacked-out aluminum rims fitted with Dunlop SPORTMAX Q5A sportbike tires.

Stopping Power

DR-Z4SM is equipped with 310mm front rotor

Anti-lock Brake System**

Newly equipped with a compact, yet effective Bosch-supplied ABS control system. The DR-Z4SM also offers Rear ABS OFF mode, which switches off just the rear wheel ABS.

Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS)

This system works like a slipper clutch by allowing a small amount of clutch slip under deceleration for smoother downshifts. The SCAS also works as an assist clutch, increasing plate pressure under acceleration, but always keeps the clutch lever’s pull light and precise. This large-diameter, wet, multi-plate clutch uses a precise cable-activated release, providing the rider with a light pull and a superb friction-point feel.

New Seat

The seat width has been optimized to improve comfort when riding. Its durable design supports the rider well when shifting body weight.

Product Availability / Pricing

More information to follow regarding pricing and product availability timing.

*The Traction Control System is not a substitute for the rider’s throttle control. It cannot prevent loss of traction due to excessive speed when the rider enters a turn and/or applies the brakes. Neither can it prevent the front wheel from losing grip.

**Depending on road surface conditions, such as wet, loose, or uneven roads, braking distance for an ABS-equipped vehicle may be longer than for a vehicle not equipped with ABS. ABS cannot prevent wheel skidding caused by braking while cornering. Please drive carefully and do not overly rely on ABS.

***Suzuki’s fuel economy estimates are based on EPA exhaust emission measurement tests conducted by Suzuki and are intended for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage may vary depending on how you ride and maintain your vehicle, road and driving conditions, tire pressure, engine break-in, accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.