FIRST LOOK: ROYAL ENFIELD BEAR 650 SCRAMBLER

Royal Enfield has announced a new scrambler-style motorcycle which promises to have moderate off-road capabilities. Official information from Royal Enfield follows:

● Presenting the Bear 650 – a stylish new scrambler with a 60’s soul | Based on the Interceptor / INT

650 and inspired by Eddie Mulder’s historic win at the 1960 Big Bear Run.

● Fueled by gut feel and powered by Royal Enfield’s celebrated 650cc parallel twin, the Bear 650

combines authentic heritage scrambler styling and raw, uncompromising spirit.

● 19”/17” front/rear wheel-combo with chunky dual-purpose tires, scrambler-style seat, kicked-up

rear loop, and 184mm ground-clearance make it the perfect companion for riders seeking style and

attitude.

● Available in five distinct and striking colorways at a starting price of $6,849 USD

● Bear 650 motorcycles will begin arriving in North American dealerships on November 5, 2024.