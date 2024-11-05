125cc TWO-STROKE 24 HOUR ENDURANCE PROJECT : 2-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s 2-Stroke Tuesday we are featuring our latest 125cc off-road build with “Pit Boss Bob Tryon” for this years 3-Brothers Racing sponsored 24 Hour Endurance Race held at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino California. During this project there was one phrase being mumbled all the time, “Keep It Simple” ! Sometimes when preparing for a long off-road event things can get over-complicated and that can cause huge chunks of time to be lost during the race. Concentrating on the basics simplifies the process and makes it easier to execute when the brain is sleep deprived.

Ty Renshaw did all the major turning of wrenches on this project with a complete ground up rebuild . Lots of Husqvarna OEM parts were utilized internally when rebuilding the engine and key aftermarket companies products were used externally.

The light system was also configured by Ty Renshaw using Baja Designs lights powered by rechargeable drill batteries.

Here is a close up version of the battery system that powers the light. Each battery will run both lights for about an hour and was changed during every rider exchange.

The drivetrain consisted of a gold race chain and Dirttricks sprockets. The OEM rear chain guide and sliders were replaced by TM Designs units because they are practically indestructible !

The Bills Cone Look pipe adds performance and makes it look insanely cool.

The IMS oversized tank fitted with a quick fill system allows 3 gallons on gas to be transferred in seconds.

ASV made us some black and silver folding levers along with brake and clutch master cylinder covers that matched our overall color scheme.

Dunlops brand new AT82 tires were mounted up on a new set of wheels from Faster USA. Dunlop mousses inserts were used eliminating the chance of flats.

The Bills MX2 silencer gave the bike a wicked note!

Bob Bell and the crew at Precision Concepts took care of all the suspension needs for this build. Up front they replaced the air fork system using a 6500 kit from WP Suspension and reworks the valving. In the back Precision Concepts also reworked the shock valving internally and changed the spring rate to match the front. Look for the complete writeup on this bike in the January 2025 printed issue of Dirt Bike Magazine.