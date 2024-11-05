2025 TRIUMPH TX250X SHOWN

Triumph has now shown the 2025 version of the TF250X, which was originally introduced last year. Key among the updates are new optimized fuel maps, refreshed graphics, and a lower price. The official word from Triumph follows:

New optimized fuel maps, refreshed graphics, and competitive new price

TF 250-X continues class-leading power-to-weight ratio and the highest specification components

Designed and developed by Triumph’s world leading engineers in close collaboration with motocross/supercross champions

Available in Triumph Off-Road dealers from January, 2025

Triumph Motorcycles has announced the TF 250-X with updated fuel maps and graphics for model year 2025. The 2025 TF 250-X still showcases a class-leading power to weight ratio and the most complete specification package in the ultra-competitive 250cc motocross market.

The TF 250-X set a new benchmark for performance with its ultra-lightweight aluminum chassis and high-performance powertrain, offering a thrilling ride for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Building on Triumph’s racing success in 2024 the new TF 250-X incorporates updated ECU maps that delivers a more consistent fuel and power delivery through the speed load range, whether the motorcycle is hot or cold. The new fuel maps are available to be updated on MY24 TF 250-X models by Triumph Off-Road Dealerships. Additionally, the Triumph MX Tune Pro app continues to allow riders to adjust maps and monitor diagnostics in real-time, adding an elevated level of customizability.

Originally developed entirely by Triumph in close collaboration with racing champions including Ricky Carmichael and Iván Cervantes, the four-stroke model is a ground-up design first released in 2024. The performance racing powertrain and unique aluminum chassis are ultra compact and super light, with the best components on the market, already fitted out of the crate.

With a focused and aggressive style, the TF 250-X is slim, yet bold. It will be instantly recognizable on the track, with its minimal and lightweight presence and distinctive Triumph Racing Yellow and Black graphics scheme updated for model year 2025.

A network of Triumph dealers will offer sales, service, parts, and a new dedicated range of apparel. The network will be backed by a mobile-optimized 24/7 online parts supply system, so owners can order for express delivery, straight from the track.

Built for Champions and Everyday Riders

“Bringing the TF 250-X to market is a testament to Triumph’s commitment to the sport of motocross,” said Steve Sargent, Triumph’s Chief Product Manager. “The design and engineering behind this bike showcase Triumph’s dedication to producing a machine that can go toe-to-toe with the best in class, offering every rider—professional or amateur—the tools to perform at their peak.”

Performance Racing Powertrain & Electronics

The 2025 TF 250-X is powered by a four-stroke engine, optimized for lightweight performance. Featuring a forged aluminum piston, titanium valves, and advanced engine coatings, the TF 250-X promises exceptional durability and power delivery. Enhanced by Triumph’s new ECU mapping, riders will experience refined throttle response and power adaptability, making this machine versatile for any track challenge. The optional MX Tune Pro app offers real-time, selectable mapping, allowing riders to fine-tune their experience based on personal preference or track conditions.

Top Tier Specification

The TF 250-X features premium, top tier componentry throughout, adding up to an unrivalled specification for a production bike in this category. KYB suspension tops the list, with 1.9” (48mm) AOS coil forks, forged and machined 7075-T6 aluminum triple clamps, and a three-way piggyback coil rear shock.

The premium Brembo braking system features twin .94” (24mm) piston floating front calipers, a single 26mm piston floating rear caliper, and Galfer 10.2” (260mm) front and 8.7” (220mm) rear discs. The DirtStar 7000 Series aluminum rims and machined aluminum hubs are fitted with Pirelli Scorpion MX32 mid-soft tires. Finally, Pro-Taper ACF carbon core bars and ODI half-waffle lock on grips complete the set up.

Unmatched Handling & Control

The TF 250-X’s exclusive aluminum spine frame balances strength, agility, and flexibility. Paired with KYB suspension, including 1.9” (48mm) AOS coil forks and a three-way piggyback coil rear shock, this model provides exceptional handling and stability across rough terrains. A high-end Brembo braking system, Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tires, and Pro-Taper carbon core handlebars complete a setup that promises premium performance. The total weight of the bike sees the new TF 250-X set a new benchmark for the best ‘power-to-weight’ ratio in the category. It also delivers a high level of tunability to suit different riders and styles.

Competition Accessories

In addition to the high level of specification already included as standard, Triumph has worked with premium brands to create a dedicated range of competition accessories to further enhance performance and capability.

These accessories include:

Akrapovič full titanium exhaust system

XTrig hole shot device

Athena LC-GPA launch control module with rider-selectable enhanced traction control and launch control settings and LED engine speed indicator

MX Tune Pro wi-fi module

Performance gripper seat and seat cover

Bodywork replacement kit

Triumph off-road dealers are now also carrying a new clothing range, available alongside the new TF 250-X. Launched by Triumph in partnership with Alpinestars, the range includes Motocross and Enduro boots and apparel.

Triumph Off-Road Dealers

Since the introduction of the TF 250-X in 2024, specialist Triumph Off-Road dealers have been offering the new off-road product. These Triumph dealers provide a comprehensive sales, service, parts, clothing, and race support experience that meets the needs and expectations of off-road riders.

This network is backed with a unique 24/7 parts and accessories supply system. Available from the Triumph website, the new electronic parts and accessory catalog is optimized for mobile, so riders can search for parts and place orders from the track. Riders can select what they need, check availability and price, and place an order for express delivery, standard delivery, or click and collect from their local Triumph off-road dealer.

Racing Pedigree

Adding to Triumph’s long history of racing accomplishments, racer Jalek Swoll joined the 2024 SMX World Championship season capturing the first Monster Energy AMA Supercross heat win and AMA Pro Motocross podium for the TF 250-X. The 2025 season will see Austin Forkner, Jordon Smith, and Stilez Robertson join Swoll at the starting gate aboard the TF 250-X.

Availability

The 2025 TF 250-X is priced at $9,495 USD / $11,795 CAD. Orders can be placed now at Triumph Off-Road dealers, with bikes available from January, 2025. For more information or to find your local dealer visit:

USA: triumphmotorcycles.com

Canada: triumph-motorcyles.ca

Specifications