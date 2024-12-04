KAILUB RUSSELL RETURNS TO GNCC RACING WITH AMPRO YAMAHA

Eight-time GNCC XC1 champion Kailub Russell is set to make his return to GNCC racing with the AmPro Yamaha team aboard a 2025 Yamaha YZ450FX. Russell retired from full time racing in 2020 while apart of the Red Bull KTM team but is now set to return aboard a Yamaha, the official press release is below:

Russell Joins AmPro Yamaha Racing

Eight-time GNCC XC1 Champion Kailub Russell joins the AmPro Yamaha Racing team for a return to GNCC racing in 2025

MARIETTA, Ga. – December 4, 2024 – AmPro Racing and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (YMUS) are excited to announce a multi-year deal with Kailub Russell that will see the winningest rider on two wheels in the Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) return to racing the XC1 Championship full time in 2025.



From 2013 until retiring in 2020, Russell reigned supreme with eight consecutive XC1 motorcycle titles and earned an unprecedented 67 overall victories. Reenergized from his time away from racing, the North Carolina rider is eager to return to action and begin a new relationship with AmPro Racing, Yamaha, and the bLU cRU. Russell will make his debut aboard the AmPro Yamaha Racing YZ450FX at the opening round of the 2025 season, where the series will kick off a historic 50th season of GNCC Racing.

Donnie Luce – Amateur MX/ ATV / Off-Road Coordinator for YMUS

“Winning Championships is not new to Kailub Russell, and we are very excited to assist him in adding to his already historic legacy in GNCC and off-road racing on the YZ450FX. Having an eight-time Champion join your team only further validates what Randy Hawkins and his entire AmPro Yamaha team have been building for over 25 years. We look forward to seeing him back in action and representing the bLU cRU in the premier class.”

Randy Hawkins – AmPro Yamaha Racing Team Owner

“When this opportunity came up, I was pretty excited. I’ve known Kailub since he was riding 85’s, and he’s always had such a passion for winning, and that hasn’t changed. So, having him come back from retirement and want to join the team and put his trust in our program is a big deal for us. I also think that it is good not only for the team and Yamaha to have Kailub back racing but also for the sport. We’re really excited for the upcoming GNCC season and to have both Kailub and Liam (Draper) for our 450 program. We are anticipating great things from both riders.”

Kailub Russell – AmPro Yamaha Racing

“I’m very excited to come back to GNCC after four years of watching. I was at a point where I just needed a break from racing. I realize now that life goes by even faster away from racing, and I don’t want to miss out on being able to do what I love.

“I’m very happy AmPro Yamaha is giving me the opportunity to come back. It’s exciting to see how stoked the whole team is to have me join, and I can’t wait to return to the races!”

