2025 250CC MOTOCROSS SHOOTOUT FULL VIDEO

It’s finally here! The 2025 Dirt Bike Magazine 250 Motocross Shootout. We have 8 contenders featuring the Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, KTM, Triumph, Husqvarna, GASGAS, and Honda. We have been testing all these bikes for the last several months to give our viewers all the details before they spend their hard earned cash on a new bike. There is a winner but each bike has a host of strengths and weaknesses. Each motorcycle has been categorized into segments of performance to give you a better understanding of where they might shine and might need some improvements. We hope you find this shootout informative and worth a watch. Feel free to watch other shootout from media sources in the industry so you can make your best educated purchase possible! Not one media source should be treated like the gospel. See you down the trail!
