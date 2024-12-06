NORU Hidaka Hydropack  – 38% OFF

NORU Hidaka Hydropack  – 38% OFF

Named after Japan’s legendary off road race, the Hidaka is your answer to a stable, comfortable off road hydration pack. This hydration pack carries all the fluids and cargo you need for a hard enduro or a simple trail ride. Designed specifically to be more secure than most other hydropacks limiting its bouncing during rough riding.

Key Features:

  • 70 oz / 2 liter bladder for those thirsty rides
  • High flow rate bite valve for fast hydration
  • Fully adjustable heavy duty honeycomb mesh shoulder straps for comfort and durability
  • Reflective panels add visibility
  • 3 external pockets for the hoarder in you
  • Swivel clip chest buckle for freedom of movement
  • Back foam construction for extra comfort and breathability

  • Additional Velcro straps for a universal bladder adjustment
  • Ripstop material for extra durability
  • 2-year workmanship and materials warranty
  • Replacement bladder/hose/bite valve kit available

Retail: $39.99

Holiday Sale: $24.99

For 38% OFF this Noru hydration pack click the link: www.ridenoru.com

