Named after Japan’s legendary off road race, the Hidaka is your answer to a stable, comfortable off road hydration pack. This hydration pack carries all the fluids and cargo you need for a hard enduro or a simple trail ride. Designed specifically to be more secure than most other hydropacks limiting its bouncing during rough riding.

Key Features:

70 oz / 2 liter bladder for those thirsty rides

High flow rate bite valve for fast hydration

Fully adjustable heavy duty honeycomb mesh shoulder straps for comfort and durability

Reflective panels add visibility



3 external pockets for the hoarder in you

Swivel clip chest buckle for freedom of movement

Back foam construction for extra comfort and breathability

Additional Velcro straps for a universal bladder adjustment

Ripstop material for extra durability

2-year workmanship and materials warranty

Replacement bladder/hose/bite valve kit available

Retail: $39.99

Holiday Sale: $24.99

For 38% OFF this Noru hydration pack click the link: www.ridenoru.com