NORU Hidaka Hydropack – 38% OFF
Named after Japan’s legendary off road race, the Hidaka is your answer to a stable, comfortable off road hydration pack. This hydration pack carries all the fluids and cargo you need for a hard enduro or a simple trail ride. Designed specifically to be more secure than most other hydropacks limiting its bouncing during rough riding.
Key Features:
- 70 oz / 2 liter bladder for those thirsty rides
- High flow rate bite valve for fast hydration
- Fully adjustable heavy duty honeycomb mesh shoulder straps for comfort and durability
- Reflective panels add visibility
- 3 external pockets for the hoarder in you
- Swivel clip chest buckle for freedom of movement
- Back foam construction for extra comfort and breathability
- Additional Velcro straps for a universal bladder adjustment
- Ripstop material for extra durability
- 2-year workmanship and materials warranty
- Replacement bladder/hose/bite valve kit available
Retail: $39.99
Holiday Sale: $24.99
For 38% OFF this Noru hydration pack click the link: www.ridenoru.com
