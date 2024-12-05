SHOEI VFX-EVO – HOLIDAY SALE – $180 OFF

The SHOEI VFX-EVO Faithful helmet is a top-of-the-line dirt bike helmet, meticulously designed for off-road enthusiasts who demand the utmost in safety, comfort, and performance. This helmet embodies SHOEI’s commitment to providing riders with the best possible protection and a cutting-edge design.

Key Features:

Advanced Integrated Matrix Plus (AIM+) Shell: The VFX-EVO’s shell is constructed using SHOEI’s exclusive AIM+ technology, which combines multiple layers of fiberglass with organic fibers, creating a shell that is both lightweight and incredibly strong, offering superior impact resistance. Motion Energy Distribution System (M.E.D.S.): This innovative technology is designed to reduce rotational acceleration energy to the head in the event of an impact, significantly enhancing safety. Optimized Ventilation System: The helmet features an advanced ventilation system with multiple air inlets and exhaust outlets, ensuring exceptional airflow to keep the rider cool and comfortable in challenging off-road conditions. 3D Max-Dry Interior System: The interior lining is made from SHOEI’s Max-Dry material, which absorbs and dissipates sweat quickly. It’s fully removable, washable, and replaceable, ensuring a comfortable and hygienic fit. Emergency Quick Release System (EQRS): In case of an accident, EQRS allows for safe and quick helmet removal, minimizing the risk of further injury. Dual-Layer Multi-Density EPS Liner: The helmet includes a dual-layer EPS liner, providing enhanced impact absorption and allowing for effective ventilation channels within the helmet. Large Eye Port: The spacious eye port accommodates all types of goggles and provides excellent visibility, crucial for off-road riding. Aerodynamic and Aggressive Design: The VFX-EVO has a distinctive, aggressive design that’s not just aesthetic but also serves to improve aerodynamic performance and reduce neck fatigue during long rides. Snug and Comfortable Fit: The helmet is designed to fit snugly and securely, with a focus on comfort and stability, even during the most demanding rides. Durable and Functional Visor: The adjustable visor is designed to provide maximum visibility and protection from debris and sun glare, while also contributing to the helmet’s overall aerodynamic efficiency.

The SHOEI VFX-EVO Faithful is more than just a helmet; it’s a vital piece of gear for serious off-road riders. Whether tackling rough trails, racing on a motocross track, or enjoying a leisurely ride in the countryside, the VFX-EVO provides the protection, comfort, and performance needed to fully enjoy the off-road experience.

Retail: $779.99

Holiday Sale: $599.99

To get $180 off this Shoei VFX-EVO click the link : www.shoei-helemts.com