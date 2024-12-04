CODY WEBB SIGNS MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH YAMAHA RACING

We had heard rumors about this Cody Webb and Yamaha deal but now it’s official, the two have joined forces with a multi-year deal. The official release from Yamaha is below:

Yamaha Welcomes Cody Webb to the bLU cRU

MARIETTA, Ga. – December 4, 2024 – Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (YMUS) is excited to announce the addition of multi-time EnduroCross champion Cody Webb to the bLU cRU. The Californian has signed a multi-year deal with Yamaha Racing and looks to battle for top honors in 2025 in AMA EnduroCross, AMA Hard Enduro, and specialty events.

Living in prime conditions for training along the front range of Colorado, Webb is a championship-proven rider who brings with him a wealth of experience in the sport of hard enduro. In addition to three AMA Super Endurocross Championships (2014, 2015, 2017), he was crowned 2018 FIM Super-Enduro World Champion, 2010 National Mototrial Champion, 2017 AMA West ISDE champion, and is a 2017 ISDE Gold Medalist on a club team for USA. Webb is also a six-time Tennessee Knockout Champion, a six-time King of Motos Champion, a six-time X-Games medalist, and was the first and only American to podium Erzbergrodeo in 2016 and 2017.

Donnie Luce – Amateur MX/ ATV / Off-Road Coordinator for YMUS

“We are very excited to expand our off-road racing efforts in 2025 with the addition of Cody Webb to include EnduroCross and specialty events. He is a proven champion with an extensive background in these arenas and will be participating on multiple models in our off-road line-up which will make this year even more exciting for the bLU cRU.”

Cody Webb – CW2 Racing

“I’m really excited about this new endeavor with Yamaha. The sport of hard enduro has been growing quickly, and I feel honored to bring Yamaha into the series and back into EnduroCross. The level of professionalism in my short time so far with the bLU cRU can’t be matched. I can’t wait to see what ‘25 has in store for us.”