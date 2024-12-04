ADVENTURE BIKE BACKFLIP: VIDEO

Experienced FMX rider Jérémy Rouanet decided to take on the challenge of performing a backflip on an adventure bike. A Yamaha Ténéré 700 was prepared in the workshops of the Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team with a host of GYTR accessories and an Akrapovič exhaust. Rouanet was able to perfect the backflip after just a few weeks’ training.

The machine prepared for the occasion was based on the Ténéré 700 Rally Edition equipped with a range of accessories.

GYTR Accessories

Titanium footrests (GYTF74000000)

Clutch cover (GYTE51000000)

Air filter case (GYTE44010000)

Air filter kit (GYTE41C00000)

ECU Stage 1 (GYTH591A0000)

Crown handle kit (GYTF34050000)

KYB front forks 48 mm (GYTF31000000)

Akrapovič exhaust (907983310400)

Sticker kit

Other accessories

TracTive shock absorber

KYTE rims

Michelin Desert tires

Modifications

Seat foam carved by 1.5 cm

Opening up the side fairings

Grouping of the electronics under the seat to save space and to increase support on the frame for the ‘seat grab’ maneuver

Removal of mirrors, indicators, license plate holder, hand guards, plates and rear passenger footrests, kickstand circuit breaker, kickstand, ABS control unit, lighter lithium battery (2-3 kg) to save space and weight.

Due to the modifications, it goes without saying that this specially prepared motorcycle is not road legal.

The rider

Born in Narbonne, Jérémy Rouanet is a former professional FMX rider: he retired from his pro career in 2019, at 39 years old, nearly 20​ years after having started it.

At 17, he was the youngest European rider to land a long flip over 25 meters and has numerous participations in the Red Bull X-Fighters, XGames, Nitro Circus, Night of the Jumps, Freestyle des Nations (2013) and numerous international freestyle shows to add to his credit.

He is also a regular at the Minerve FMX with his YZ250.