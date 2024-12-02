KAILUB RUSSELL DEPARTS KTM, PREPARES FOR RETURN TO RACING

Since his retirement from racing himself, Kailub Russell has been deeply involved with KTM’s off-road effort, coaching and training riders. That has come to an end. Over the weekend, KTM sent out a press release thanking Kailub for his service. No further announcements have yet been made, but the presumption is that he will return to GNCC racing for the 2025 season on a different team. The most likely place for Kailub Russell to do that is Randy Hawkin’s Ampro Yamaha team. We expect that confirmation to come soon. The official press release follows:

MURRIETA, Calif. – KTM North America, Inc. extends its thanks to Kailub Russell following an incredibly successful partnership over more than a decade including his entire professional racing career, which most recently has included training the group’s offroad riders at his Ranch Russell facility in North Carolina and Florida.