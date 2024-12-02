KAILUB RUSSELL DEPARTS KTM, PREPARES FOR RETURN TO RACING

Since his retirement from racing himself, Kailub Russell has been deeply involved with KTM’s off-road effort, coaching and training riders. That has come to an end. Over the weekend, KTM sent out a press release thanking Kailub for his service. No further announcements have yet been made, but the presumption is that he will return to GNCC racing for the 2025 season on a different team. The most likely place for Kailub Russell to do that is Randy Hawkin’s Ampro Yamaha team. We expect that confirmation to come soon. The official press release follows:
Russell achieved 67 GNCC Overall victories, which also stands as a record in the high-profile U.S. series, and he has two GNCC XC2 250 Pro Class Championships that he won in 2009 and 2010. In addition, the now 34-year-old claimed an AMA National Enduro Championship in 2015 and is a three-time Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series Champion from 2015, 2019 and 2020.
On an international scale, Russell has twice formed part of Team USA’s winning World Trophy Team effort at the FIM 6DAYS (International Six-Days Enduro), including the 2016 and 2019 editions. All of his championships came onboard KTM machinery, making him one of the most decorated offroad riders in the sport’s history.
Since electing to stop racing himself, Russell has been instrumental in the success of KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS team riders throughout the past four seasons between 2021-2024 in a training and coaching capacity. His knowledge and assistance has led to immense ongoing success, including his contribution with the group to achieve a total of five National and five Regional titles – most notably being the GNCC Overall Championships with Johnny Girroir in 2024 and Craig DeLong in 2023.
Antti Kallonen, Director of Offroad Racing: “We want to thank Kailub for his dedication and effort the last four seasons helping our athletes to succeed and win championships for all three of our brands. We want to wish him the best for the future and truly appreciate the championships he won himself and the ones he helped our athletes to win. Thank you, Kailub.”
