2025 MX BIKE BUYER’S GUIDE

The motocross universe is expanding at a rate that has theoretical physicists baffled. Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki and Yamaha have recently been joined by GasGas, Triumph, Kove and Beta, and there are more on the way. That’s great for news for those who plan on buying a new bike in 2025; we have unprecedented choice. These are the current offerings with all the details including price.

BETA 450RX: $10,999

Beta introduced its first four-stroke MX bike to the U.S. last year and it was a hit. It features KYB suspension, Nissin brakes, traction control and on-the-fly mapping changes. For 2025, the rear subframe has been reinforced, there’s updated valving in the rear shock, a new lithium battery, a larger rear axle, upgraded footpegs and new EFI mapping. Beta created a new motor specifically for this bike, but it clearly borrows much from its off-road four-strokes.

GASGAS MC450F: $10,499

GasGas utilizes the same frame and engine as the 450 MX bikes that carry the KTM and Husqvarna names. It has a number of changes for 2025 that start with a more compliant frame. GasGas maintains its own identity, though, and that starts with a lower price. It also has Maxxis tires and softer suspension settings. On the MC450F, the map switch is an option rather than standard equipment.

HONDA CRF450RWE: $12,599

Honda takes the prize for having the second-most expensive bike currently in the 450 class, but the CRF450RWE gives you a long list of extra features for the extra money. That starts with a hand-ported cylinder head and includes a Yoshimura full exhaust system, a Hinson clutch basket and cover, Ti/Kashima coatings for the re-valved Showa fork, D.I.D DirtStar LT-X rims, a Throttle Jockey seat cover, and more.

HONDA CRF450R: $9699

Honda made big changes to the CRF450R’s aluminum frame this year to give the bike more stability. It still features a wide array of electronic options that include three engine maps, multiple levels of traction control and multiple levels of launch assist, all available on the fly though a handlebar-mounted switch. The suspension is Showa, the brakes are Nissin, and the bike performed well in the 2025 Dirt Bike 450 MX shootout.

HUSQVARNA FC450: $11,399

This bike was the winner of the 2025 Dirt Bike 450 MX shootout. One of its key features is a reduced seat height compared to its 450 brethren at KTM and GasGas. It also has an incredible motor that combines outrageous acceleration with a very controllable power delivery. For 2025, the most significant change is a more compliant frame. It still features WP suspension with the Xact air fork up front.

HUSQVARNA FC450 FACTORY EDITION: $12,799

It still has the Rockstar look just like Malcolm Stewart’s bike, but Husqvarna now calls its replica racer a “Factory Edition.” For 2025, the Factory Edition has the same frame and motor as the standard Husqvarna FC450, but you get a long list of extras to justify the $1400 difference in price. You get an FMF exhaust, the connectivity unit off-road, a Guts seat cover, a Rekluse clutch cover and lots more.

KAWASAKI KX450: $10,499

Kawasaki has settled into its role as the most friendly 450 for mid-level riders. It has an exceptionally smooth power delivery and cushy suspension. Last year, Kawasaki introduced the Rideology smartphone engine-tuning app, which connects to the KX450 without the need for any options or extra accessories. The brakes are an interesting combination of Brembo up front and Nissin in the rear. The KX450 has no significant changes for 2025.

KAWASAKI KX450SR: $13,599

It’s back! Kawasaki waited until fall to reveal the new KX450SR. This is the Special Racer version of the standard KX and features a long list of upgrades that include a modified cylinder head with polished intake ports, a Pro Circuit Ti-6 titanium exhaust system, a Hinson clutch cover, an XTRIG ROCS Tech triple clamp, Kashima suspension coatings and a number of cosmetic upgrades.

KOVE MX450: $7699

After testing a new 450 motor in the Dakar Rally in 2024, the engineers at Kove learned enough to put that motor into full production for 2025. It will be the centerpiece for the company’s new 450cc motocross bike to be released early in the year. It will feature Yu-An suspension, a hydraulic clutch and a six-speed gearbox. Kove remains the most serious Chinese maker of MX bikes.

KTM 450SX-F: $11,299

KTM isn’t afraid to make changes to address perceived problems. Accordingly, the bike has a new frame for 2025 that offers a more compliant ride. The suspension is still WP with the Xact air fork up front. KTM has joined the smartphone tuning club with a Ride KTM app, but you have to purchase the connectivity unit and GPS separately. Once you do that, you also have access to LitPro telemetry data.

KTM 450SX-F FACTORY EDITION: $12,699

Here are some of the thing you get with the 2025 KTM 450SX-F Facotry Edition: an orange frame, frame protectors, the connectivity unit offroad, Red Bull factory racing graphics, a ribbed factory seat cover, factory triple clamps,a semi-floating front brake disc, a factory front brake disc guard, a factory skid plate,a factory wheel set, a WP factory start device, an Akrapovic slip-on exhaust, and a Hinson clutch cover.

SUZUKI RM-Z450: $9299

The Suzuki 450 has now extended its dubious record of going unchanged to seven years straight. Even the 2018 model was considered out of date at that time, mostly because of the lack of electric start. Despite that, it continues to perform well against more current bikes. It has a smooth power delivery and excellent turning mannerisms. The RM Army promotion brings a Pro Circuit pipe and graphics to the table as an incentive.

TRIUMPH TF450 RC EDITION: $10,995

Triumph has revealed the 450cc companion to the TF250X motocross bike. It will carry the “RC Edition” suffix to acknowledge the contribution of Ricky Carmichael in the bike’s development. It will feature KYB suspension, Brembo brakes and an Athena engine-management system. The frame will be similar to the 250’s with an aluminum central backbone. In addition, it will feature connectively to the new Triumph MX Tune Pro smartphone app.

YAMAHA YZ450F: $9999

Yamaha has the most pro-oriented motocross bike in the class. The YZ450F has aggressive power, firm suspension and an excellent reliability record. After a top-to-bottom makeover two years ago, the bike has mild updates for 2025. They include attention to the clutch basket, the linkage, the engine mounts and the footpeg mounts. The Yamaha Power Tuner changed the game for engine tuning and it’s still free. For $200 more you can have the Monster Energy Edition, which consists of cosmetic upgrades.

STARK VARG (ELECTRIC): $12,900

Within the last 12 months, the Stark Varg has gone from being an obscure rarity to a common sight at MX tracks across the country. Now, the company is making the transition from being sold online to being available in dealerships. Updates have been made continuously, but the motorcycle still offers output that can be tailored to any level, topping out at 80 horsepower. Charging time is two hours, and the weight is 260 pounds.

GASGAS MC350F: $10,299

There are very few bikes that absolutely everyone loves. The GasGas MC350F is one. It has the same engine as the KTM and Husky 350s, making it a three-bike race. It also has the same frame and most of the same components. The GasGas differs from the others because it has Maxxis tires, softer suspension, a different exhaust head pipe, different triple clamps, Braktec hydraulics and no map switch. It also sells for considerably less.

HUSQVARNA FC350: $11,199

Even though Husqvarna is a member of the Austrian “Gang of Three,” it has a different identity and a different target customer. The perception is that the Husky buyer is a little older and less aggressive. The FC350 has a lower seat height and a slightly different power delivery compared to the KTM 350SX-F. It got the updated frame and a number of other changes for 2025. The suspension is still WP, with the air fork up front and the hydraulics are Brembo.

KTM 350SX-F: $11,099

Back when KTM introduced the 350SX-F 15 years ago, we all assumed it was a matter of time before everyone offered a 350 motocross bike. Skip ahead to 2025 and KTM has only its two sister brands for competition. The KTM is the most aggressive racer of the three, although they are more alike than they are different. This year it has a more compliant frame, suspension updates and the option of connectivity to the Ride KTM smartphone app.

BETA 300RX (TWO-STROKE): $9499

Beta is still new to the motocross world, but attracting attention and making waves. The 300RX two-stroke was the company’s first MX bike and has now benefited from development of the 450RX four-stroke. The 300’s frame now has a larger backbone, a new aluminum subframe and refinement in other areas, including suspension, porting and transmission.

GASGAS MC300/MC250 (TWO-STROKES): $8849/$8649

For 2025, the MC300 motocross bike is new to the GasGas lineup. It is similar to the KTM 300SX that was introduced last year, but has a lower price. Both the MC250 and MC300 get the new frame this year that was introduced throughout the KTM family of brands. It has more compliant flex characteristics and is mated to new suspension settings and refined mapping.

HUSQVARNA TC300/TC250 (TWO-STROKES): $9699/$9499

The era of the Open-class two-stroke has returned! Husqvarna has joined the movement with its own version of the 300 motocrosser. It burns premix and has a five-speed gearbox. The TC300 and its near-twin TC250 use the throttle-body fuel-injection system and electronic power valve with electric start. The frame is the latest generation, as well as the WP suspension.

KTM 300SX/250SX (TWO-STROKES): $9599/$9349

Last year, the 300SX two-stroke was a big hit with two-stroke purists, and it was a beast. Both the 300SX and the 250SX have been refined for 2025 with a new, more compliant frame and updated mapping. They use five-speed gearboxes and old-school premix, but the kickstarter is a thing of the past. Suspension is via linkage in the rear and the WP Xact air fork in front.

GASGAS MC250F: $9599

Even though the GasGas MC250F is considered the most affordable of the Austrian 250 MX bikes, it’s still more expensive than any of the Japanese bikes in that class. That’s understandable, because it still has premium-level parts like WP suspension. The Maxxis tires and Braktec hydraulics allow a $900 savings compared to the Husqvarna FC250, which has the same engine and frame.

Honda gave its new 250 the Works Edition treatment for 2025. That means the 250 gets all the same upgrades as the CRF450RWE in this special edition. It has a hand-ported cylinder head, a Yoshimura full exhaust system, a Hinson clutch basket and cover, suspension upgrades and a number of cosmetic goodies. It also features all the same updates that the standard CRF250R got for 2025.

HONDA CRF250R: $8299

Both the CRF250R and the CRF450R got new, more rigid frames for 2025. That combines with more clamping area on the fork and front axle, as well as new linkage in the rear to give the overall package more stability. The motor also has a few updates, and the airbox is said to provide increased airflow. The Honda comes with Pirelli tires, Showa suspension, Nissin brakes and a cable clutch.

HUSQVARNA FC250: $10,499

It’s one of the most expensive standard editions in the 250 motocross class for now, but the Husqvarna FC250 has much going for it. It has all the best parts—from the WP suspension and Brembo hydraulics to the Dunlop tires and ProTaper handlebar. The FC250 has a slightly lower seat height compared to KTM and GasGas, and it gets a new, more compliant frame for 2025.

HUSQVARNA FC250 FACTORY EDITION: $11,699

Husqvarna is celebrating R.J. Hampshire’s Regional 250 Supercross title with a big number one on the 2025 FC250 Factory Edition. You also get an FMF slip-on exhaust system, Rockstar graphics, a holeshot device, a split triple clamp, a Guts seat cover and lots more for the $1200 premium over the standard edition.

KAWASAKI KX250: $8999

The KX250 had to wait a year to get the makeover that the KX450 got last year. But, now it has the latest frame and motor updates. It also gets connectivity with the Kawasaki Rideology smartphone app without the requirement to pay anything extra. Kawasaki remains the only Japanese 250 with a hydraulic clutch and a dual-injector EFI system. The KX250 uses Nissin brakes at both ends.

KOVE MX250: $5999

Kove is an aggressive Chinese company that is making improvements every year and still managing to keep its prices down. The base-model MX250 is slightly behind the field in power output, but it will be joined by a premium model with a new, more powerful motor in 2025. Even that bike will carry a price tag that is thousands less than other bikes in the class.

KTM 250SX-F: $10,399

The KTM 250SX-F has long been considered to have the best motor in the 250 class. It’s also among the lightest and has excellent components in the WP suspension, Brembo brakes and Neken bars. The fork is still the Xact air fork, which has been updated for 2025. The frame has also been revised with new flex characteristics, although the basic geometry is unchanged.

KTM 250SX-F FACTORY EDITION: $11,599

KTM doesn’t always offer a 250cc version of the Factory Edition. For 2025, it’s here and it has all the Factory edition livery, including an Akrapovic slip-on exhaust and the connectivity unit off-road. That’s the signal unit that allows you to use the KTM Connect smartphone app as well as LitPro telemetry data (with a subscription).

SUZUKI RM-Z250: $8199

Suzuki maintains a passive interest in motocross, although the RM-Z250 has fallen far behind the other bikes in its class. It still lacks electric start and struggles in the horsepower department. The good news is that it’s comparatively inexpensive, and the BarX pro motocross team has proven that you can drill for enough power to be competitive. The RM Army promotion is still valid for a short time and provides a Pro Circuit pipe as an incentive.

TRIUMPH TF250X: $9995

Triumph accomplished the near-impossible feat of producing a competitive motocross bike on its first attempt. The TF250X offers every feature that more established MX bikes have, including traction control, Quickshift and multiple maps. Suspension is KYB, brakes are Brembo and the hydraulic clutch is also Brembo.

YAMAHA YZ250F: $8899

Yamaha completely rethought the YZ250F chassis last year, giving it everything that the 450 received in 2023. Now, the 250 is back with mild updates. It still has a very easy-to-manage power delivery with what is widely considered the best suspension in the business. If you want the Haiden Deegan look, you can have the Monster Energy Edition for $200 more.

YAMAHA YZ250 MONSTER ENERGY EDITION (TWO-STROKE): $8199

Last year, Yamaha didn’t offer the Monster Energy Edition of the YZ250 two-stroke because it was upstaged by the 50th Anniversary Edition, prompted by the anniversary of Yamaha’s participation in pro motocross. Now, the Monster Energy Edition is back with a fresh take on the theme with black plastic and blue rims. Mechanically, it’s the same as the standard version.

YAMAHA YZ250 (TWO-STROKE): $7999

Yamaha’s commitment to tradition is still intact, and it remains the only Japanese company with full-size two-strokes. That commitment is limited, however, to sporadic updates. The YZ250 got new bodywork in 2022, along with a new airbox and subframe. The 2025 version is mechanically unchanged since then. It still has well-regarded KYB suspension and a case-reed motor that goes back to the end of the last century.

HUSQVARNA TC150/TC125 (TWO-STROKES): $8549/$8299

Husqvarna has a new 150 motocross bike for 2025. It’s essentially the same bike as the TC125, but has a 4mm-larger bore to bring the displacement to 144cc. Both bikes have a new-generation frame and bodywork. The 125 has had considerably more development in mapping, which integrates the fuel injection, ignition and power-valve position.

GASGAS MC150/MC125 (TWO-STROKES): $7849/$7599

For 2025, GasGas is on the same page as KTM and Husqvarna; no more hand-me-down technology. That means the new 150 two-stroke motocross bike will come in GasGas colors, just like the other, more expensive brands. The MC150 and MC125 also get the newest frame. Unlike other GasGas models, these have a map switch to toggle between rich and lean settings.

KTM 150SX/125SX (TWO-STROKES): $8449/$8199

In 2023, KTM made a radical change to the 125SX. It got throttle-body EFI but lost its carburetor and kickstarter. Many thought it was a step backwards. Now, the 125 has been refined with new programming and a new frame. It is joined by the 150SX, which has a 4mm increase in bore to bring the displacement up to 144cc. In many racing venues, the 150 is allowed to race with 125s.

YAMAHA YZ125 MONSTER ENERGY EDITION (TWO-STROKE): $7299

If you like the looks of the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team, you’re not alone. The YZ125 Monster Energy Edition is back after a one-year hiatus. It has full Monster Energy signage with black plastic and blue rims. The bike under it all is the standard YZ125, which got a moderate update just two years ago.

YAMAHA YZ125 (TWO-STROKE): $7099

If you assume that the Yamaha YZ125 is slowly fading out of the limelight as more advanced two-strokes arrive, you assume wrongly. The YZ has actually undergone a renaissance after its updates of 2023. The bike itself hasn’t improved significantly, but it’s become more valued as other carbureted, kickstart 125s have vanished. The 125 buyer, as it turns out, is drawn to the YZ’s simplicity.

HONDA CRF150R: $5399

Soichiro Honda had a preference for four-strokes from the very start, so Honda wasted no time in eliminating all of its twostrokes back in 2008. The CRF150R was to be the first of a new breed of four-stroke mini MX bikes, but it didn’t happen. Now the 150 is a bit of a misfit, but it’s still competitive with modern two-strokes and is generally allowed to run in the same class with 85s at most organizations. The CRF150R Expert has larger wheels and sells for $5599.

KAWASAKI KX112 (TWO-STROKE): $5649

Why a 112? That’s the maximum size allowed by the AMA rulebook in the Supermini class. In order to qualify for this class, Kawasaki did more than just punch out the KX85. Both the bore and the stroke were altered, which allows a more proportional increase in the dimensions, beyond what dad can create in the garage. The KX112 has a 16-/19-inch wheel combo.

GASGAS MC85 (TWO-STROKE): $6449

In the past, GasGas has been forced to wait while KTM and Husqvarna were updated first. Not this year. The 2025 MC85 is almost all new. The frame is the subject of the most extensive redesign, but the bodywork, the airbox and the subframe have also been rethought. There’s a big-wheel version that sells for around $200 more.

HUSQVARNA TC85 (TWO-STROKE): $6949

You might think that Husqvarna is a brand that targets mostly older riders. Perhaps, but there’s a whole generation of kids who have never heard of anyone named Heikki or Torsten. The TC85 has now earned credibility with a new generation. Like those bikes, it has a new frame and bodywork. The Big Wheel version is $200 more.

KAWASAKI KX85 (TWO-STROKE): $4949

Today, the KX85 offers incredible value, even if it gives away some performance to the European offerings. The last update for the Kawie came in 2022 when it got a new look, as well as changes to the gearbox, cooling system and tires. The Kawasaki still has a lower seat height than many other bikes in the 85 class and is excellent for younger, smaller riders.

KTM 85SX (TWO-STROKE): $6749

The newest, most heavily redesigned bike out of Austria for 2025 is the KTM 85SX. It looks completely different, primarily due to its new frame and bodywork. It still retains many of its trademark features, like no-link rear suspension and the WP Xact air fork. For bigger riders, KTM also offers the 85SX with a 16-/19-inch wheel combo for $7049.

YAMAHA YZ85 (TWO-STROKE): $4999

Yamaha isn’t content to stand on the sidelines while Austrian bikes take over mini racing in the U.S. At the 2024 Loretta Lynn Amateur Nationals, the 85cc classes were 95.3-percent KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas. The remainder were YZ85s, yet Yamaha accounted for one-third of the podium finishes. The YZ85 is unchanged for 2025, but so is the price. The Big Wheel version is $5199.

COBRA CX65 (TWO-STROKE): $5998

In terms of national championships, what is the most successful MX brand in the world? Cobra! The Michigan maker has earned over 300 amateur championships. Last year, the CX65 got a new frame, and now the development continues with a new swingarm among other things. It has a six-speed gearbox powered by a case-reed motor with a Mikuni carburetor.

GASGAS MC65 (TWO-STROKE): $5549

In 2024, the GasGas MC65 received a new steel frame and polyamide subframe among other changes. The 2025 model has only minor refinement. It still has features that shame many full-size motocross bikes, like a hydraulic clutch, adjustable seat height, a pressure-actuated power valve and Formula hydraulic brakes. Maxxis tires are standard.

HUSQVARNA TC65 (TWO-STROKE): $5849

The Husqvarna TC65 looks like a full-sized motocross bike until you see it next to a regular 250 or 450. Even then, you aren’t sure if it’s small or if the other bike is a giant. The little Husky got a major redesign last year and now returns with minimal changes. It still has a six-speed gearbox, a WP Xact air fork and no-linkage rear suspension.

KAWASAKI KX65 (TWO-STROKE): $4249

Kawasaki virtually invented the 65 class. Today’s KX65 isn’t especially competitive at the highest levels of amateur racing, but it’s affordable, and gives a young rider all the tools he needs to advance in the world of riding and racing. It has a manual clutch, a six-speed gearbox and hydraulic disc brakes. The price is actually less than most 50s.

KTM 65SX (TWO-STROKE): $5749

The 65SX isn’t cheap by any means, but when parents complain about the price, they overlook the fact that, feature for feature, it has everything that a full-sized motorcycle has. That includes a six-speed gearbox, a hydraulic clutch, hydraulic disc brakes and WP suspension. The KTM 65 is very similar to the 65s from Husqvarna and GasGas.

YAMAHA YZ65 (TWO-STROKE): $4899

When the modern-day YZ65 was introduced just five years ago, it closed a gap in the Yamaha line. Now, the company has a bike for every age. That’s very cool for the very youngest riders who started off on a PW50 and want to stay blue. The YZ65 doesn’t give away much to the more expensive bikes in that class and allows little Eli to save up for his college fund.

COBRA CX50SR (TWO-STROKE): $4995

Cobra is rightfully proud of the string of champions who earned their first title on the CX50SR, aka the “King” Cobra. It has a U.S.- made case-reed motor, a hybrid oval twin-spar frame and CARD suspension. There is also a CX50FWE (Factory Works Edition) that sprinkles titanium parts throughout the bike for $5958.

COBRA CX50JR (TWO-STROKE): $4895

Even Cobra knows that not every kid starts off doing backflips and heel clickers. The CX50JR is the entry-level model of the CX line. It has smaller wheels and 10-inch cast wheels with 170mm of suspension travel for a lower seat height. It also features a great deal of adjustability, because little riders have a tendency to become big riders very quickly.

GASGAS MC50 (TWO-STROKE): $4849

Like the entire GasGas line of motorcycles, the MC50 is closely related to counterparts in the KTM and Husqvarna lines, but it’s just a little more affordable. Last year the GasGas was neglected, while the KTM and Husky were updated with a new frame, new bodywork and extensive changes. Now, the GasGas is on the same page as its siblings.

HUSQVARNA TC50 (TWO-STROKE): $5049

One year after the biggest redesign in its history, the Husqvarna TC50 returns with minimal changes. It has an automatic clutch and transmission, and features multiple positions for the subframe, rear shock and handlebar to fit a wide variety of riders. The brakes are hydraulic, and the tires are Maxxis Maxxcross MX-STs.

KTM 50SX (TWO-STROKE): $4949

The KTM 50SX was redesigned last year to the delight of all 6-year-olds. Happily, for the parents of all 7-year-olds, the 2025 model is unchanged. It still dominates mini racing in the tiny classes. The seat height can be altered through different shock mounts, it has hydraulic brakes, an automatic clutch and WP suspension. There’s also a 2025 50SX Factory Edition with numerous upgrades for $5849.

GASGAS MC-E 5/MC-E 3 (ELECTRIC): $5299/$4799

The GasGas MC-E 5 has six levels of output and an adjustable seat height. It can provide up to two hours of riding for a beginner or 24 minutes at full power. Charging takes no more than 70 minutes. The MC-E 3 has a lower seat height, less output and less battery reserve, but can still provide up to two hours of riding time.

COBRA CX5E (ELECTRIC): $6998

The Cobra CX5E is a race-oriented product made in the USA. It uses a liquid-cooled motor and a Cool Pack battery, which can be changed in the same time it takes to fill a gas tank. There are six modes, and the “trainer key” opens up an additional six levels for true beginners. The chassis isn’t that different from that of the Cobra CX50, with the 32mm MXT Smart Leg fork in front and a CARD shock in the rear.

HUSQVARNA EE 3 (ELECTRIC): $5199

Husqvarna has turned into a grandson to-granddad company; we avoid the term “cradle to grave.” The electric EE 3 focuses on the grandson part of that range. The technology is essentially the same as that of the KTM SX-E line, but there are differences in bodywork, componentry and identity. The EE-5 has a max output of 5 kW, whereas the EE 3 has 3.8kW max power and a lower seat height.

KTM SX-E 5/KTM SX-E 3 (ELECTRIC): $5599/ $5099

If you’ve been to a Supercross lately, you might have noticed that there are no sounds coming from the stadium floor during the KTM Junior Supercross challenge. The bikes used in that program have gone electric. The SX-E 5 has six ride modes, 907 Wh of battery power and a seat height of 665mm. The SX-E 3 has 648 Wh of juice, and an adjustable seat height adjustable between 555mm and 600mm.

GASGAS MC-E2 (ELECTRIC): $2249

Built for kids just over 3 feet tall, the MC-E2 is a good starting point for a life on wheels. A full charge lasts up to 100 minutes and can be recharged quickly. It features a number of ways to alter the power delivery so the bike can match a young rider’s developing skill level. The MC-E2 bears a striking resemblance to a Yamaha PW50.

HUSQVARNA EE 2 (ELECTRIC): $2249

The EE 2 is the next logical step after a balance bike. It is laid out like a motorcycle rather than a bicycle and has real footpegs. It also has full suspension at both ends and disc brakes. The motor output can be altered with parental controls. This model offers a run-time of up to 100 minutes and rapid recharge time. The EE 2 is recommended for kids between 35 and 51 inches tall.

KTM SX-E 2 (ELECTRIC): $2249

This was a new model last year and has similar variations in both the GasGas and Husqvarna lines. The SX-E 2 has a motor located in the rear hub so there is no chain. It also has interesting features like a deliberate handlebar pulse so the rider will know when the motor is turned on and ready to go at the first twist of the throttle.